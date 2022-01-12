Trump's support in Michigan dips, creating crunch for GOP, Detroit News-WDIV poll finds
Lansing — Only 31% of likely Michigan voters now say they have favorable views of former...www.detroitnews.com
Lansing — Only 31% of likely Michigan voters now say they have favorable views of former...www.detroitnews.com
Trump is very loved in upper Michigan he won this state and this is so unbelievable that you didn’t ask the hardworking taxpayers and businesses their views and opinions. Take a ride in Michigan we have signs everywhere for Trump none for Whitmer or Biden, what does that say for Your bull your trying to print
And who believes this garbage? This just like OBiden going up in the polls.FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB
The election was rigged. And I like to know who they polled I wasn’t no one I know was either just another lying useless poll
Comments / 117