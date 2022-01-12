ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

These are the victims of the deadly Bronx fire

By Sean Noone, Nexstar Media Wire
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3zQd_0djE81Am00

NEW YORK ( NewsNation Now ) — Investigators are trying to determine why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise , allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.

A malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started the fire Sunday in the 19-story building in the Bronx, fire officials said. The flames damaged only a small part of the building, but smoke poured through the apartment’s open door and turned stairwells into dark, ash-choked death traps. The stairs were the only method of escape in a tower too tall for fire escapes.

Among the dead were three children of Haja Dukuray and Haji Dukuray, originally from Gambia, according to a family member. Haja’s uncle told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the children’s parents did not survive.

How common are space heater fires like fatal Bronx blaze?

“This is a very close-knit community. We are predominantly from one town in the Gambia called Alunghare, so we are all family,” said Dukuray, who drove to the Bronx from his home in Delaware on Monday. “Most of the people here, we are all related in one way or the other.”

Most of the 17 victims killed have been identified.

Here’s what we know about the identified victims:

  • Fatoumata Dukureh, a 5-year-old girl
  • Foutmala Drammeh, a 21-year-old woman
  • Fatoumata Tunkara, a 43-year-old woman
  • Haja Dukureh, a 37-year-old woman
  • Haji Dukary, a 49-year-old man
  • Haouwa Mahamadou, a 5-year-old girl
  • Mariam Dukureh, an 11-year-old girl
  • Muhammed Drammeh, a 12-year-old boy
  • Mustapha Dukureh, a 12-year-old boy
  • Nyumaaisha Drammeh, a 19-year-old woman
  • Omar Jambang, a 6-year-old boy
  • Sera Janneh, a 27-year-old woman
  • Seydou Toure, a 12-year-old boy
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6mX7_0djE81Am00
    Mustapha Dukureh
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDU15_0djE81Am00
    Fatoumata Dukureh
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cqal7_0djE81Am00
    Mariam Dukureh
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NC4L5_0djE81Am00
    Haja Dukureh
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9cEx_0djE81Am00
    Haji Dukuray

Haja Dukureh was a stay-at-home mom, family told NewsNation affiliate WPIX.

“The son, Mustapha, was just an amazing boy and almost all the neighbors know him,” a relative said. “I’m hearing stories about him right now, going around knocking on doors during the fire to help people.”

At Masjid-ur-Rahmah, a mosque just a few blocks from the apartment building, more than two dozen people came together in solidarity Monday. Many of those who pray at the mosque live in the building.

Gambian Ambassador to the U.S. Dawda Fadera said Monday that he traveled from Washington, D.C., to New York to learn more about the fire and share official condolences from the president of the West African country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Deputies: Two men hurt after fights on NYE

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old man is accused of battering and hurting two other men on New Year’s Eve. Sangamon County Deputies were dispatched to Parkway Pub on North Dirksen in response to a report of a battery that happened at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. Deputies said an employee of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Charleston Police: Man allegedly threatens juvenile

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man was arrested by Charleston Police on Tuesday after he was accused of having multiple harmful contacts with a juvenile. According to police, Brandon C. Hedge allegedly threatened the juvenile and their family. After an investigation, officers arrested Hedge on a preliminary charge of criminal sexual assault. Hedge was […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Coroner: 80-year-old man dies after bar fight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An 80-year-old man who was hurt during a bar altercation was recently pronounced dead by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon. Coroner Allmon said the man was Angelo Manci. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning. Manci was one of the owners of Parkway Pub on North Dirksen. On Dec. 31, at […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Delaware State
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
State
Washington State
City
Bronx, NY
WCIA

Police officers honored for saving life of stabbing victim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three police officers at Springfield Police Department have recently been awarded a lifesaving award for their quick actions during a stabbing incident last week. This happened in the 1200 block of West Governor. According to Springfield Police, Officer Edwards, Officer Renfro, and Officer Montcalm effectively applied a tourniquet to the victim’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masjid#Weather#Mosque#West African#Gambia#Accident#The Associated Press#Newsnation#Wpix
WCIA

Danville Police: 16-year-old hurt after late night shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old boy was hurt after a shooting happened on Thursday night. Danville Police were dispatched to the OSF emergency room at around 10:35 p.m. in response to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers said they spoke with a 16-year-old male victim who had a […]
WCIA

Police looking for burglary suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties is seeking information about two commercial burglaries that took place on Jan. 5. According to police officers, these incidents happened between 1:20 p.m. and 3 p.m. at two Walgreens locations. One is located at 2625 Stevenson Dr. and the other one is at 2500 […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Ride-share drivers on high alert after driver shot and killed

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Police have arrested two teenagers after a ride share driver was killed. It happened Wednesday night in Urbana, in the area of Vine and Burkwood. Urbana police said right now, it looks like an attempted robbery while the victim was working. He was shot in the back. Now, ride share drivers […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Urbana Police: Ride-share driver killed; 2 teenagers arrested

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police said a man was killed Wednesday nights while he was “likely driving for a ride-sharing company at the time of the incident.” They arrested two teenagers in connection to his death. In a news release, officers said they were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to the area of Vine and […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
WCIA

Decatur Firefighters: Family safe but pet didn’t survive

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Firefighters were dispatched to an area on South 34th Street at around 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a report of a house fire. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of a house. They manage to extinguish the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Police chief speaks out about officer safety

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur’s police chief Shane Brandel said the weekend police shooting could have been even worse. He worries about his officers every day and he’s definitely not the only chief doing that. Brandel said being a police officer right now is a really tough job. “One of the most difficult things about […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Teen petitions for more COVID-19 precautions at Urbana High School

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – An online petition for COVID-19 safety blew up overnight… All because of a high school student. Lily Wells is a sophomore at Urbana High School. She says at first, the school district handled the pandemic really well. But now, she says there are not enough safety measures in place. Wells posted […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

County getting closer to moving sheriff’s headquarters

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County officials are getting closer to moving the sheriff’s office headquarters out of a deteriorating building and into a more spacious one next door. The county board next Thursday is expected to vote to authorize County Executive Darlene Kloeppel to negotiate to buy the County Plaza building at 102 East […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Police discuss ways to protect yourself from stalkers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Its something that can completely change someone’s way life and that is stalking. January is “Stalking Awareness Month.” Tonight, we’re sharing a few ways experts say you can protect yourself. The University of Illinois Police and Courage Connection in Urbana offer a variety of resources to help if you are dealing […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy