Jake Singleton nets 35 points in Colts' 64-43 win over River View

BYESVILLE — Despite entering Tuesday night's Muskingum Valley League road match-up at Meadowbrook High with a 6-6 mark, visiting River View High had proved to be a tough out every night they took the floor. With four of those losses coming at six points or less.

But despite another gritty performance from the scrappy Black Bears, the host Colts handed the visitors their worst defeat of the season with a convincing 64-43 victory.

RV head man Ben Belden offered a quick and logical reason to explain his squad's first lopsided defeat...nobody else had one of the best players in the entire state of Ohio like the Colts do in senior standout Jake Singleton.

"There were a couple of times tonight when I looked at my assistants and just said you can't defend him any better than that," Belden offered. "I'm tired of having to game plan for Jake Singleton, I will be honest."

"He's just a great player, what he have tonight like 35?," Belden said. "He makes the tough shots, the easy shots and creates offense off his defense. We game planned for him and he still gets 35."

Singleton, who entered the night averaging roughly 25.8 points per game, which according to MaxPreps was second best in the state finished with a season high 35 point outburst to lead the Colts.

Singleton who each night enters as a marked man, facing physical defensive pressure trying to get the talented senior off his game.

"I'm learning ow to play against the more physical way teams are playing me, I get face-guarded every night," Singleton explained. "But I'm figuring out some ways to get open, and my teammates do a great job of getting me the ball in good spots also."

"I think we are playing pretty well right now, we had a tough loss to Columbus DeSales on Saturday," Singleton added. "But I think that loss might help us out, we came out tonight and played very hard. I think we are moving in the right direction."

Meadowbrook first-year head coach Teryn Jarret is running out of adjectives to describe his talented sharpshooter, he just knows he enjoys having Singleton on his side.

"It's such a tremendous feeling to have a player, that when you need a bucket you can just tell him go get us one," Jarrett offered. "Really I think Jake makes me look like a much smarter coach than maybe I really am. He's just a great player, a great kid and never ceases to amaze me with what he can do."

"River View is a super gritty, hard working team and we knew we were going to get 32 minutes of fight from them tonight," Jarrett continued. "I though they did that and then some, they were without the Brody Border kid who is a key player for them. But they put up a good fight tonight."

On Tuesday another pair of Meadowbrook seniors came through with solid nights to go along with Singleton's big night.

Josh Hupp finished with 13 points, while Romeo Dorsey gave the Colts three double figure scorers with 11 in the MVL win.

"I'm really happy with Josh Hupp's contribution tonight, be brought a ton of energy to the floor," Jarrett stated. "Tonight he looked like he was having fun and really got after it. Good night from him and then Romeo again was very active inside for us, good presence in the paint. He blocked a few shots and had them not really attacking the hoop."

Hupp got the Colts off and running with a pair of offensive rebounds for buckets as Meadowbrook jumped out to a quick 8-0 run to start the game.

Singleton tallied nine first quarter points, with Hupp adding six to give Meadowbrook a 17-8 lead heading to the second quarter.

Meadowbrook extended its lead out to 30-18 at the halftime break with a 13-10 scoring edge in the second stanza. Singleton added eight more points, with Dorsey chipping in with four. Junior Carter Fry paced River View with four points in the quarter.

In the second half, the Colts maintained the upper hand outscoring the Black Bears by a 40-21 margin to collect the win to improve to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in MVL play.

Senior Trevon Mayle chipped in with five points for the Colts and sophomore Garrett Milam added four in the fourth quarter.

Junior Owen Emig led River View (6-7, -4 MVL) with 18 points, with Fry finishing with 10 points of the Black Bears.

River View picked up a 58-35 win in the JV game with Laired Williamson netting 17 points and Hayden Walter added six. Gunner Davis and Milam each scored 10 for the young Colts and Colton Delancey chipped in with seven.

NEXT — Both team return to action Friday, with Meadowbrook visiting Maysville while River View will host Crooksville.

