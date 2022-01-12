ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, PA

High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday, January 11

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

Highlights above include Windber at Portage

Highlights above include Windber at Portage

BOYS BASKETBALL

Berlin-Brothersvalley 88, Northern Bedford 37

Central Cambria 80, Chestnut Ridge 68

Conemaugh Township 75, Conemaugh Valley 35

Laurel Highlands 91, Albert Gallatin 51

Marion Center 63, Purchase Line 46

Penns Manor 63, Cambria Heights 58

Pennsbury 57, Pennridge 36

Pine-Richland 68, Franklin Regional 36

Portage Area 68, Windber 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No Central PA Girls scores reported

