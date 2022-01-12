Rangers red hot in win over Ogichida, 113-52

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team shot lights out from the floor in the first half on their way to a 113-52 win over Fond du Lac Ojibwe Tuesday in Mountain Iron.

The Rangers knocked down 10 three-point shots in the first half alone on their way to a commanding 78-30 lead over the Ogichida.

MI-B got off to a quick 5-0 start with Asher Zubich nailing a three-pointer on the first possession before Mason Clines hit a jumper on the next trip down. Fond du Lac’s Dannin Savage responded with a bucket on an inbounds pay but the Rangers kept moving with Nik Jesch hitting an open layup before Josh Holmes knocked down a three to make it a 10-4 game.

Jesch then floated in another bucket, got a steal on the ensuing possession and put another one in to get the Rangers up 14-4. MI-B’s scoring continued to snowball with Zubich and Jesch exchanging buckets on five straight possessions to put their team up 25-6 with less than seven minutes off the clock.

FDL’s Jordell Brown grabbed a bucket in the paint to stop the bleeding but Clines hit a bucket down low before Jeffrey Kayfes knocked down a three and then a layup to make it 32-1, forcing the Ogichida to take their first timeout.

Out of the break, Zubich got another bucket while Jesch floated one in shortly after. Zubich got the and-one after being fouled going up and completed the three-point play to make it 39-11.

Kayfes, Holmes, Zubich and Clines all continued to find the right shots for MI-B and if the shots weren’t falling, the Rangers were there for a rebound and a putback.

Another three from Holmes later put MI-B up 53-17, forcing another Ogichida timeout. Jesch scored five straight points out of the break with Zubich then continuously attacking the basket to score MI-B’s next nine points, 67-23.

The half came to a close a few minutes later with the Rangers holding a 78-30 lead, essentially putting the game out of reach in 18 minutes. Zubich led at the break with 28 points. Jesch had 16, Kayfes had 14 and Holmes had 13.

The Rangers subbed out their main rotation of players about a third of the way through the second half with a 98-38 lead as they cruised to the 113-52 win. Zubich added 13 more to his total for a game-high 41 points in the win. Jesch finished with 18 while Kayfes had 17. Holmes chipped in with 13. As a team, MI-B hit 14 threes.

After the game, Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta said his team did just about everything right against Fond du Lac. Now, it’s about staying consistent.

“The guys are figuring out how to consistently have the energy to compete every night,” Buffetta said. “We’ve had a pretty tough schedule and we’ve been able to come in and compete every day. We’ve had some great moments and some not so good moments.

“Today, things went well for us. Everything we drew up and everything we did seemed to go right. Now, it’s just consistency and being able to keep it up.”

Part of maintaining that consistency is making sure MI-B is playing good team basketball.

“We just want to keep improving on the team aspect of things. We’ve had a lot of good individual moments from several people, but the more we play as a team, the better we’ll be for it.”

Mountain Iron-Buhl will be back in action on Friday when they travel to North woods.

“They’re one of the top teams in the section, if not the top team. They’re good and they always have five scorers on the floor at all times. It’s one of the teams we have to be competitive with.

“If anything, it’ll be a fun game. It’s always a good atmosphere in North Woods and those are the games people should look forward to.

Friday’s game is set for a 7:15 p.m. tip in Cook.

FDL 30 22 — 52

MIB 78 35 — 113

Fond du Lac Ojibwe: Jordell Brown 21, Ricco Defoe 1, Trey Diver 2, Mukwa Bellinger 10, Jordan Brown 3, Preston Foss 3, Dannin Savage 12; Three pointers: Bellinger 1, Jordan Brown 1; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.

Mountain Iron-Buhl: TJ DuChamp 3, Asher Zubich 41, Mason Clines 8, Jeffrey Kayfes 17, Braylen Keith 2, Josh Holmes 13, Nikolas Jesch 18, Carlos Hernandez 5, Braxton Negen 2, MiCaden Clines 2, Alex Schneider 2; Three pointers: DuChamp 1, Zubich 4, Kayfes 3, Holmes 3, Jesch 2, Hernandez 1; Free throws: 7-14; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.

Greenway 63

Ely 40

At Ely, the Ely boys’ basketball team hosted a defensively sound Greenway team Tuesday night and fell 63-40.

Joey Bianco paced the Timberwolves with 19 points. Jack Davies added 11.

The Raiders were led by Mathias Mackinght’s 21 points. Grant Hansen added 20 and Grant Rychart chipped in with 11.

“I thought they played well defensively,” Ely head coach Tom McDonald said of Greenway. “We just couldn’t get anything going all night long.”

Ely (6-4) will host Nashwauk-Keewatin on Friday.

GHS 35 28 — 63

Ely 13 27 — 40

Greenway: Westin Smith 6, Grant Hansen 20, Kolin Waterhouse 3, Mathias Macknight 21, Israel Hartman 2, Grant Rychart 11; Three pointers: Smith 2, Hansen 2, Macknight 2, Waterhouse 1, Rychart 1; Free throws: 3-9; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.

Ely: Joey Bianco 19, Jack Davies 11, Gunnar Hart 2, Caid Chittum 8; Three pointers: Bianco 2, Davies 3; Free throws: 3-10; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.

Virginia 70,

Two Harbors 63

At Two Harbors, the Virginia boys’ basketball team saw two players reach the 20 point mark Tuesday in a 70-63 win over Two Harbors.

Jalen Miskowitz led all scorers in the contest with 29 points to lead the Blue Devils while Zane Lokken finished with 20, including six made three-pointers.

The Agates were paced by Trent Gomez’s 21 points. Kyler Pitkanen chipped in with 10.

Virginia head coach Derek Aho commended his squad for playing a complete game on the road.

“Great team win,” Aho said. “We played two great halves and had a lot of energy both on and off the court. We’re starting to see the confidence building with these kids. I’m very proud of the effort and super they gave tonight.”

Virginia will next play host to Cloquet on Tuesday.

VHS 36 34 — 70

TH 25 38 — 63

Virginia: Zane Lokken 20, Gavin Dahl 4, Jalen Miskowitz 28, Casey Aune 3, Alex Engrav 3, Noah Mitchell 5, Ryan Herberg 4, Ethan Hanover 3; Three pointers: Lokken 6, Miskowitz 1, Aune 1, Engrav 1, Hanover 1; Free throws: 10-19; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.

Two Harbors: Ethan Bopp 7, Trent Gomez 21, Kyler Pitkanen 10, Alex Szendrey 6, Clark Nelson 3, Cam Nelson 9, Isaiah Hietala 7; Three pointers: Bopp 1, Gomez 3, Pitkanen 1, Nelson 1, Hietala 1; Free throws: 8-16; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Szendrey.

North Woods 97,

Floodwood 35

At Cook, the North Woods boys’ basketball team raced out to a 51-14 halftime lead on their way to a 97-35 win over the Floodwood Polar Bears.

The Grizzlies were led by six players in double figures with Jared Chiabotti, TJ Chiabotti and Jonah Burnett all finishing with 14 points. Brenden Chiabotti added 11 while Alex Hartway and Sean Morrison chipped in with 10 apiece.

Floodwood was led by Justin Spindler’s 13 points.

North Woods will take to the court once more on Friday when they host Mountain Iron-Buhl.

FHS 14 21 — 35

NW 51 46 — 97

Floodwood: Justin Spindler 13, Elliot Dahl 6, Grant Lundstrom 2, Travis Young 2, Kaden McNif 4, Jan Caceres 6; Three pointers: Spindler 3, Dahl 1; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.

North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 11, Jared Chiabotti 14, TJ Chiabotti 14, Davis Kleppe 5, Erik Aune 3, Bryce Chosa 5, Jonah Burmett 14, Jake Panichi 5, Alex Hartway 10, Sean Morrison 10, Ethan Byram 2, Louie Panichi 3; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 3, J. Chiabotti 2, T. Chiabotti 3, kleppe 1, Aune 1, Chosa 1, Burnett 1, L. Panichi 1; Free throws: 7-16; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Aune.

Mesabi East 66,

Proctor 61,

At Aurora, the Mesabi East boys’ basketball team picked up a solid team win on Tuesday, downing Proctor 64-61.

Cody Fallstrom led the Giants’ offensive attack with 21 points. Brayden Leffel added 20. Hayden Sampson finished with 14.

The Rails were led by Carter Kolbin’s game high 25 points. James Pioro finished with 12. Ty Nyberg chipped in with 11.

“We had a good, balanced offense tonight,” Giants head coach Erik Skelton said. “And we did what we set out to do on defense.”

Mesabi East will travel to Chisholm for a date with the Bluestreaks on Friday.

PHS 27 34 — 61

ME 30 34 — 64

Proctor: Nick Breed 2, Josh Synott 4, Collin Aho 7, Ty Nyberg 11, Kolbin Carter 25, James Pioro 12; Three pointers: Aho 1, Nyberg 3, Kolbin 4, Pioro 4; Free throws: 3-8; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.

Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 20, Jordan Latola 4, Sulvoris Wallace 5, Cody Fallstrom 21, Hayden Sampson 14; Three pointers: Leffel 3, Latola 1; Free throws: 12-21; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.

Chisholm 95,

Nashwauk-Keewatin 67

At Nashwauk, it was lights out all night long for Chisholm’s Jude Sundquist, who poured in 35 points to lead the Bluestreaks past Nashwauk-Keewatin Tuesday 95-67.

Sundquist’s 35 led all scorers in the contest. Nathan Showalter added 20 for Chisholm. Noah Sundquist finished with 15 and Sean Fleming chipped in with 10.

Gage Waldvogel paced the Spartans in the loss with 29 points. Brody Erickson added 13 and Marcus Moore finished with 12.

Chisholm is set to host Mesabi East on Friday while Nashwauk-Keewatin will travel to Ely.

CHS 45 50 — 95

NK 39 28 — 67

Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 15, Jude Sundquist 35, Hayden Roche 2, July Abernathy 8, Shane Zancauske 2, Sean Fleming 10, Nathan Showalter 20, Phillip Barnard 3; Three pointers: J. Sundquist 4, Showalter 1; Free throws: 5-12; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Fleming.

Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gage Waldvogel 29, Marcus Moore 12, Justice Rebrovich 7, Conner Perryman 2, Daniel Olson 4, Brody Erickson 13; Three pointers: Waldvogel 3, Moore 1; Free throws: 7-14; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Olson.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Moose Lake/Willow River 62,

Eveleth-Gilbert 43

At Moose Lake, the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team got six three-pointers from Morgan Marks, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to Moose Lake/Willow River 62-43.

Marks paced the Golden Bears in the loss with 20 points. Alex Flannigan finished with 11.

Natalie Mikrot led all scorers in the contest with 21 points for the Rebels. Maci Kukuk finished with 13 and Sarah Christy chipped in with 12.

Eveleth-Gilbert is set to host International Falls tonight at 7:15 p.m.

EG 20 23 — 43

MLWR 31 31 — 62

Eveleth-Gilbert: Julia Lindseth 3, Lauren Lautigar 5, Alex Flannigan 11, Morgan Marks 20, Joey Westby 2, Allie Bittmann 2; Three pointers: Lautigar 1, Marks 6; Free throws: 3-11; Total fouls: 4; Fouled out: none.

Moose Lake/Willow River: Ava North 3, Lilly Petty 4, Sarah Christy 12, Natalie Mikrot 21, Maci Kukuk 13; Alivia Mallory 7, Izzy Witz 2; Three pointers: North 1, Christy 2, Mikrot 5, Kukuk 2, Mallory 1; Free throws: 1-4; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.