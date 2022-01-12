ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

27 people rescued from floating ice chunk in Green Bay

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4kMt_0djE7jPU00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities rescued 27 people from a floating chunk of ice that broke away from shore in the bay of Green Bay in eastern Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

No injuries were reported in the incident that happened Saturday morning north of Green Bay, in the arm that’s part of Lake Michigan, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reported. Many of the 27 people rescued were ice fishing at the time of the incident.

Gotcha! Court upholds firing of LAPD officers who played ‘Pokemon Go’ instead of responding to robbery

The chunk of ice floated about three-quarters of a mile during the rescue and was about a mile from the shoreline by the time everyone was brought to solid ground. Authorities said the stranded people were on the separated ice shove for about 90 minutes.

A barge traveling through the bay may have caused the ice chunk to break off the shoreline, the sheriff’s office said. Shane Nelson, who was making his first ice fishing excursion, said the noise sounded like somebody had fired a gun.

“We thought it was interesting, got out of our shanty, took a look and people were yelling on the ice, ‘We’re separating,’” Nelson told WLUK-TV.

Airboats from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard were able to rescue eight passengers at a time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Accidents
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Brown County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Brown County, WI
Crime & Safety
KCAU 9 News

Iowa family builds 14-foot-tall lighthouse out of snow

PELLA, Iowa (WHO) — It’s a 14-foot-tall lighthouse made of snow. It’s also a teaching tool, a fundraiser and a traffic stopper on University Street in Pella. For several years now the Wiersmas have built snow forts, each year’s version larger than the previous one. That progression has led to the lighthouse that sits in […]
PELLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Shove#Weather#Lake Michigan#Accident#Ap#Lapd#Wluk Tv#The U S Coast Guard#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy