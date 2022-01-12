Beecher sweeps Hamady, Bucs girls win on last second shot by Shumpert

Halfway through Little Hawkeye Conference and nearly two-thirds of the way through the regular season, the Pella Christian girls basketball team (2-11 overall, 0-7 in LHC) is searching for answers to a nine-game losing streak and seeking ways to be more competitive in the 2nd rotation of the league’s round robin. The Eagles missed opportunities at winnable games recently at Newton and vs. Knoxville and Oskaloosa, and while their effort was elevated against rival-Pella on Thursday, there still seems to be more room for improvement before P.C. climbs back into the win column. While they won’t make excuses, injuries, illness, and outside activities have turned into five different starting combinations multiple times and only one player — Joslyn Terpstra, who has been introduced in the opening lineups every game this season. Playing the 6th toughest schedule in Class 2A, according to BCMoore, has only made the situation more difficult.

PELLA, IA ・ 49 MINUTES AGO