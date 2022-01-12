ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Emergency sewer line repairs underway in Frederick County

By Katie Misuraca
 3 days ago

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An emergency sewer line repair is underway Tuesday night as crews were working to perform routine maintenance when the pressurized line ruptured.

According to a press release sent out by the county, the rupture in the 30-inch pipe was discovered after 6:30 p.m. County officials will work through the night to take out the pipe and stop the sewage spill.

The sewage is expected to reach the Monocacy River and then the Potomac River. The amount of sewage that has been escaped is undetermined.

The line impacts residents in the Urbana and Ijamsville area and work is expected to take several hours.

Officials at the Maryland Department of Environment have been notified.

WDVM 25 will update this story when more information becomes available.

#Washington Dc#Sewage#Uban Construction#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

County Executive proposes three bills for land-use legislation

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Jan Gardner unveiled three pieces of land-use legislation to ensure the economic viability of agriculture in Frederick County. One of the bills would support farmers who want to establish a roadside farm stand to sell their products by streamlining the approval process. Another bill establishes data center design […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Prince William Health District opens COVID-19 testing center

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A new COVID-19 testing center is now open in Manassas as cases continue to surge due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. The testing site located at the Pfitzner Stadium on seven county complex court is open to the public due to high demand. The center is offering PCR tests by […]
MANASSAS, VA
