Ben Affleck Says He Has No Regrets Making 'Gigli' With Jennifer Lopez for Two Important Reasons

Jennifer Lopez wants to be 'the best partner' she can be amid Ben Affleck romance. In 2022, Jennifer Lopez wants to be "the best partner" possible as her romance with onetime fiance Ben Affleck continues to heat up. The star shared some of her goals for the new year with followers in a "#MotivationMonday" post on Jan. 10, and maximizing her potential in relationships with her kids, her colleagues and Ben were all at the top of her list. "… Just thinking about being really mindful about what I want my life to be. Knowing that my thoughts create my life, and keeping those really positive, so I can grow and be my best this year," Jennifer says in the Instagram clip. She goes on to share her desire to become "better than ever mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally" this year so she can "be the best mother I can be, partner I can be … be the best friend I can be, the daughter, sister, boss, person I can be." In the caption, she encouraged followers to share their own goals for the year, suggesting, "maybe we do them together." The intentions post comes as Jen is settling back into life in Los Angeles with Ben after the latest COVID-19 wave forced her upcoming film, "The Mother," to pause production in Spain. She reportedly returned home at some point in the last few days and was spotted out to lunch with Ben in West Hollywood on Jan. 10.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO