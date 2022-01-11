ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck Says He Has No Regrets Making 'Gigli' With Jennifer Lopez for Two Important Reasons

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck reached absolute rock bottom following the release of his 2003 film, Gigli, but nearly two decades later, the 49-year-old actor's revealing the "gift" that came after witnessing his film bomb in theaters. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt Damon interviews his childhood best friend and gets...

Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez
Matt Damon
Ben Affleck Says “Depressing” ‘Gigli’ Response “Really Made Me Question Things”

Ben Affleck is continuing his recent stroll down memory lane, this time dredging up recollections of the film that introduced him to real-life girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. For Entertainment Weekly’s February cover story that published online on Tuesday, Affleck spoke to longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon. During the interview, Damon asked Affleck to discuss a number of projects from his past, one of which was director Martin Brest’s infamously underperforming 2003 crime comedy Gigli, which co-starred Affleck and Lopez. Affleck began by mentioning that he was a big fan of Brest’s previous films, including Midnight Run and Beverly Hills Cop. The star...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'enjoyed Christmas together'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez "really enjoyed" spending Christmas together. The 49-year-old actor and Jennifer, 52, rekindled their romance in 2021, and they relished spending the festive season together. A source told People: "It was a pretty quiet holiday for them. They really enjoyed it after a busy fall." Ben...
Jennifer Lopez Highlights Her Renewed Relationship With Ben Affleck While Reflecting On Best Moments Of 2021

One of the best things to seemingly happen to both me and Jennifer Lawrence (in what is now officially last year) is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together. (It’s the hill of fandom shipping I’ll personally like to die on.) Not only is it a timeless early aughts reminder of the “Jenny From The Block” music video era, but it also seems to confirm the romantic movie ideal in real-life that some loves never fade away. But fans weren’t the only one celebrating the iconic 20+ year love story. Again, Jennifer Lawrence was right there with us, and so was Kim Kardashian and (surprisingly) Gwyneth Paltrow. JLo herself put the cherry on the cake by specifically highlighting their relationship while reflecting on her best moments of 2021.
Ben Affleck credits Gigli for his shift to his 'real love' of directing — and meeting Jennifer Lopez

There are few bombs more infamous than Gigli. "If the reaction to Gigli hadn't happened, I probably wouldn't have ultimately decided, 'I don't really have any other avenue but to direct movies,' which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life," Ben Affleck tells Matt Damon in EW's current cover story. "So in those ways, it's a gift. And I did get to meet Jennifer [Lopez], the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life."
Jennifer Lopez Shouts Out Ben Affleck's Movie On Instagram

Jennifer Lopez hyped up boyfriend Ben Affleck's film The Tender Bar to her Instagram followers on January 7 in her Stories. She had received a PR box from the film, which is available on Prime Video. J.Lo opened the box for the camera, noting the miniature bowling set included in the movie, which was initially released in December 2021.
Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck relationship goal for 2022, plus more celeb news

Jennifer Lopez wants to be 'the best partner' she can be amid Ben Affleck romance. In 2022, Jennifer Lopez wants to be "the best partner" possible as her romance with onetime fiance Ben Affleck continues to heat up. The star shared some of her goals for the new year with followers in a "#MotivationMonday" post on Jan. 10, and maximizing her potential in relationships with her kids, her colleagues and Ben were all at the top of her list. "… Just thinking about being really mindful about what I want my life to be. Knowing that my thoughts create my life, and keeping those really positive, so I can grow and be my best this year," Jennifer says in the Instagram clip. She goes on to share her desire to become "better than ever mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally" this year so she can "be the best mother I can be, partner I can be … be the best friend I can be, the daughter, sister, boss, person I can be." In the caption, she encouraged followers to share their own goals for the year, suggesting, "maybe we do them together." The intentions post comes as Jen is settling back into life in Los Angeles with Ben after the latest COVID-19 wave forced her upcoming film, "The Mother," to pause production in Spain. She reportedly returned home at some point in the last few days and was spotted out to lunch with Ben in West Hollywood on Jan. 10.
Ben Affleck Talks to Matt Damon About His 'Meaningful' Relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is looking back at his career with pal Matt Damon — including how meeting Jennifer Lopez along the way changed his life. During a conversation for Entertainment Weekly's February 2022 cover story, the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting duo and costars of last year's The Last Duel discuss Affleck's latest film The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: The Way They Were

What once was. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner had one of Hollywood’s longest enduring love stories before they eventually called it quits after 10 years of marriage. The Argo director and the 13 Going on 30 star met in 2001, sparking a romance after Affleck and then-fiancée Jennifer Lopez ended their engagement. After a whirlwind relationship, Affleck and the West Virginia native wed in June 2005, six months before welcoming daughter Violet. Daughter Seraphina and son Samuel arrived in 2009 and 2012, respectively, and the actors announced their separation in June 2015.
How Jennifer Lopez Helps Ben Affleck Bring Out 'His Best Self'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love is real! The pair, who rekindled their romance last year, have found balance and support in each other - - while continuing their careers. "Ben and Jen have both been busy working. Ben is just happy with life right now and it's been...
