Expect the St. Louis Cardinals to be active at trade deadline, with a potential emphasis on adding a designated hitter if it’s implemented. The heavy lifting of the St. Louis Cardinals’ offseason is done, with Steven Matz signing a four-year, $44 million deal to shore up the rotation. There are still needs in the bullpen and on the bench, perhaps even another starting pitcher, but filling all those holes this offseason – whenever it resumes – could prove challenging.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO