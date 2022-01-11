Charles Haley, Ronnie Lott Talk Of Renewal Of Cowboys-49ers Rivalry With Playoff Game Sunday

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Hall of Famers Charles Haley and Ronnie Lott combined for nine Super Bowl titles in their careers.

Lott won four rings with the 49ers.

Haley won two with San Francisco and three more with Dallas.

The two former teammates talk about how special the rivalry was then, and how exciting this Sunday’s playoff game on CBS 11 will be.

They tell CBS 11 in their own words why the winner of this game will walk away with a lot more than bragging rights.