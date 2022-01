Stemming from an angle the two have been shooting on social media, Matt Cardona vs. Joey Janela has been announced for The Wrld on GCW pay-per-view on Sunday, January 23. Playing off the Ric Flair-Randy Savage angle from WrestleMania VIII, Cardona and Janela have been going back and forth on Twitter regarding Cardona's wife Chelsea Green. With Janela in the role of Flair, Cardona in the Savage role, and Green as Miss Elizabeth, Cardona demanded a match with Janela. That match is now set for the Hammerstein Ballroom on the 23rd, and Green will be in Cardona's corner.

