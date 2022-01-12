Central Coast first responders, community honor local firefighter Joey De Anda who died in skiing accident

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – First responders lined Central Coast freeways as they honored Joe De Anda’s life. He was brought home to be laid to rest.

The caravan began out in Fresno, and made its way to Santa Maria.

Firefighters, paramedics and more were on overpasses and along Highway 101 to show their support.

De Anda was enjoying a day off with friends at China Peak Mountain Resort near Fresno when he died skiing.

Santa Maria Fire had a lot to say about Joey.

The fire captain described him as passionate and was loved by the community.

“I can't emphasize enough how dedicated Joey was to this community and to everybody,” said Santa Maria Fire Captain Matthew Chircop. “ He was taken too soon from us. He was a huge personality in the community and everybody loved him.”

De anda also worked at NewsChannel 12 as the kid reporter and later an editor.

De Anda will be laid to rest in Santa Maria.

Family members who did not want to be on camera described Joey as a loving and caring man, and say they will miss him very much.

