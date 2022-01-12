ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Frazier's 29 helps No. 25 Illinois hold off Nebraska 81-71

By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXYxE_0djE4PbD00

Once again Illinois got all it could handle during a visit to Nebraska.

Trent Frazier scored a season-high 29 points, Kofi Cockburn had his eighth straight double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the 25th-ranked Illini held off the struggling Cornhuskers for a hard-earned 81-71 victory Tuesday night.

“This is a game I’ve been concerned with for a long time,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said.

The previous time Illini came to Lincoln, last February, they went to overtime before winning 77-72. The time before that, in December 2018, they lost 75-60.

Frazier played in both of those games as well and, like Underwood, expected a challenge.

“Teams see a teams record and say they’re not good, but that is a really good basketball team," Frazier said. "That was the whole thing leading up to his game, preparing our mental focus, not looking at their record, not looking at the name on their jersey.

"They gave us a really good punch tonight and I’m glad our guys stuck to it and fought back and finished the game.”

The Illini (12-3, 5-0 Big Ten) have won five straight games and 10 of 11 and are out to their best start in conference play since 2005.

Nebraska (6-11, 0-6) has lost nine of 10 and a program-record 21 straight against ranked opponents, the last 20 under third-year coach Fred Hoiberg.

“Our effort was phenomenal,” Hoiberg said. "I thought we fought them all the way until the end. Just have to execute it better at the stretch.”

The Huskers, who appeared to all but quit in the second half of a 93-65 loss at Rutgers on Saturday, wouldn’t fold against an Illinois team that has won 11 of 12 Big Ten road games.

Nebraska was up 12 points early and down eight late in the first half before going on a 13-0 run spanning the halves to take a two-possession lead.

The Illini clawed back and went up 51-47 on Coleman Hawkins' tip-in of Cockburn's miss and Frazier's layup. But they couldn't build on their advantage and Bryce McGowens' two free throws tied it 65-65 with under four minutes to play.

With Cockburn on the bench with four fouls, the Illini started to put the game away, leading 72-65 after Hawkins' third-chance putback, Omar Payne's dunk and Da'Monte Williams' 3.

McGowens led the Huskers with 19 points and Alonzo Verge Jr. and Derrick Walker had 14 apiece.

Nebraska, which came in shooting a Big Ten-worst 28% on 3s, made four straight from beyond the arc in the first four minutes while getting out to a 16-4 lead.

“They did exactly what I feared they were going to do,” Underwood said. “They've been struggling shooting the basketball — and they make their first four before the first media timeout.”

The Huskers cooled off in a hurry, missing 14 of its next 16 shots. Illinois began heating up, going on a 27-7 run with Cockburn scoring on a slick inside move to give the Illini their first lead and Alfonso Plummer and Frazier hitting 3s from the wing to make it 31-23 late in the first half.

But the Illini missed four shots and committed five turnovers while going scoreless the last 4 1/2 minutes of the half. Nebraska rattled off 11 straight points for a 34-31 lead at half, the first time in eight games against Power Five opponents the Huskers were up at the break.

BIG PICTURE:

Illinois: The Illini have won nine straight Big Ten regular-season games and 12 in a row including last year's conference tournament.

Nebraska: The Huskers have played some of their best basketball at home but again couldn't get over the hump. They haven't beaten a ranked opponent since March 2019.

PAYNE'S BREAKOUT

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Payne scored a season-high eight points and had five rebounds in 10 minutes spelling Cockburn.

“Maybe the coming out party for Omar Payne,” Underwood said. “I couldn't be happier for a young man who has worked so hard and stayed with it. He went a seven- or eight-game stretch where he didn't score but has kept grinding it in practice.”

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Michigan on Friday.

Nebraska: Visits Purdue on Friday.

———

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
Quad Cities Onlines

Prince: Illinois guard Trent Frazier an 'everyday guy'

University of Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood's team's motto is having players that he considers "everyday guys." What does that mean? It means changing the culture, recruiting players who fit what Illinois is about — on the court, in the classroom, in the locker room when coaches are not around, in the gym working on getting better, in the weight room and the first to get on the court before games and the last to leave.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTOP

Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois beat Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Local
Nebraska College Basketball
Local
Nebraska Basketball
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
The Spun

Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Frazier
Person
Fred Hoiberg
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Coleman Hawkins
Person
Brad Underwood
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Jayhawks Maul Hawkeyes

Sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. hit an off-balance, driving layup inside of 10 seconds to play and the Jayhawks survived a 3-point attempt at the buzzer by ISU senior Gabe Kalscheur. “It’s a thrill,” Williams said of his first game at Allen Fieldhouse since he left Kansas for North Carolina...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornhuskers#Huskers#Rutgers
CBS Sports

Purdue vs. Nebraska prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Jan. 14 best bets from proven model

The Purdue Boilermakers, who are ranked seventh, look to continue their domination over the Nebraska Cornhuskers when they meet in Big Ten Conference action on Friday night. The Boilermakers (13-2, 2-2) have had Nebraska's number, winning 17 of 23 all-time meetings, including going 7-0 at Mackey Arena. Purdue has scored at least 74 points against the Cornhuskers (6-11, 0-6) in seven of the last eight meetings. Nebraska will be facing its second ranked opponent in four days, and is 0-4 against ranked opponents this season.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FanSided

Indiana Basketball: Superstition matters in loss to Iowa

Indiana Basketball fell to the Hawkeyes in Iowa in a Big Ten matchup. Along with X’s and O’s, superstition may have played a part. The Iowa Hawkeyes welcomed Indiana Basketball to Iowa City last night in a Big Ten battle against two very good basketball teams and two top-tier players in the country. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers by a final score of 83-74. Kris Murray ended up with career highs for the winning team finishing with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
kiwaradio.com

Freshman Drake Ayala Steps In For Iowa Wrestling

Iowa City, Iowa — Drake Ayala is filling big shoes for the Iowa wrestling team. The Fort Dodge freshman burned his redshirt and took over at 125-pounds after three time national champion Spencer Lee’s season was cut short by knee surgery. He is 1-1 heading into Friday night’s dual at Northwestern.
IOWA CITY, IA
ABC News

ABC News

509K+
Followers
127K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy