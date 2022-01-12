ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reinhart, Panthers hand Canucks' Boudreau first non-OT loss

By PAUL GEREFFI
Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals and an assist and the Florida Panthers handed Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau his first regulation loss in 10 games with a 5-2 victory Tuesday night. Boudreau was 8-0-1 since taking over the Canucks on Dec. 6. Vancouver was...

NHL

Lightning deal Canucks first two-game slide under Boudreau

TAMPA -- The Vancouver Canucks lost consecutive games for the first time under coach Bruce Boudreau, 4-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Tyler Motte and Matthew Highmore each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks (16-17-3), who won their first eight games with Boudreau before losing three of the past four, including 5-2 at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Thatcher Demko made 17 saves.
