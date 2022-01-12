Lofton carries Saint Bonaventure past La Salle 80-76 in OT

Kyle Lofton scored 18 points as Saint Bonaventure edged past La Salle 80-76 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Dominick Welch and Jaren Holmes added 17 points apiece for the Bonnies (9-3, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), while Osun Osunniyi chipped in 15. Welch also had eight rebounds, while Osunniyi posted 15 rebounds and four blocks.

Lofton hit a jumper with 32 seconds left in regulation to make it 70-all and, eventually, force overtime. La Salle's Anwar Gill missed a potential winning shot as time expired.

Josh Nickelberry had 17 points for the Explorers (5-8, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Clifton Moore added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Anwar Gill had 10 points and seven assists.

