ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lofton carries Saint Bonaventure past La Salle 80-76 in OT

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0djE4BUH00

Kyle Lofton scored 18 points as Saint Bonaventure edged past La Salle 80-76 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Dominick Welch and Jaren Holmes added 17 points apiece for the Bonnies (9-3, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), while Osun Osunniyi chipped in 15. Welch also had eight rebounds, while Osunniyi posted 15 rebounds and four blocks.

Lofton hit a jumper with 32 seconds left in regulation to make it 70-all and, eventually, force overtime. La Salle's Anwar Gill missed a potential winning shot as time expired.

Josh Nickelberry had 17 points for the Explorers (5-8, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Clifton Moore added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Anwar Gill had 10 points and seven assists.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonaventure
The Press

Lofton, LA Tech prepare for back-to-back games with USM

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech looks to remain unbeaten in conference when they play host to Southern Miss on Thursday night at 6 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. The Bulldogs have won five straight and nine of their last 10 games. GAME INFORMATION. Date/Time: Thursday,...
RUSTON, LA
The Press

Lofton

Lofton, LA Tech prepare for back-to-back games with USM. Louisiana Tech looks to remain unbeaten in conference when they play host to Southern Miss on Thursday night at 6 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. The Bulldogs have won five straight and nine of their last 10 games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
philadelphiasportsdigest.com

MEN'S BASKETBALL: La Salle's Balanced Attack Not Enough as They Fall to St. Bonaventure in Overtime

PHILADELPHIA- The La Salle Explorers faced the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in their second Atlantic 10 conference matchup of the year. The Explorers came into this matchup at 5-7 looking to earn their first A-10 victory of the season. The Bonnies, who haven't played a game since December 17, came into this match up with an impressive record of 8-3.
BASKETBALL
abc17news.com

Anumba carries Winthrop past UNC Asheville 86-80 in OT

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Micheal Anumba had 18 points as Winthrop stretched its home winning streak to seven games, beating UNC Asheville 86-80 in overtime. D.J. Burns Jr. and Kelton Talford added 16 points each for the Eagles on Thursday night. LJ Thorpe led the Bulldogs with a season-high 24 points.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic 10 Conference#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
WausauPilot

Elliott scores 25 to carry Marquette past DePaul 87-76

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Greg Elliott had a career-high 25 points as Marquette beat DePaul 87-76 on Tuesday night. Elliott shot 4 for 6 from deep. Darryl Morsell had 16 points for Marquette (11-6, 3-3 Big East Conference). Justin Lewis added 11 points and three blocks. Oso Ighodaro had 11 points. Tyler Kolek had a career-high 10 assists plus five points.
MARQUETTE, WI
abc17news.com

Adaway scores 25 to lead Saint Bonaventure over VCU 73-53

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Jalen Adaway had a career-high 25 points as Saint Bonaventure easily beat VCU 73-53. Jaren Holmes had 17 points for Saint Bonaventure, which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Marcus Tsohonis had 14 points for the Rams, whose seven-game winning streak was snapped.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Herald-Record

College basketball: SUNY Orange off to 9-0 start, ranks No. 10 in nation

MIDDLETOWN – Home-grown talent is getting it done for SUNY Orange this season with a dozen Varsity 845 products making up the 15 players on the Colts’ roster. “It’s been kind of fun because I’ve always played pick up with them in the gym,’’ said Chester Academy graduate Kevin Stein, “but now being on the same team with them is kind of cool. We've known each other for a while but never really been teammates before.’’ ...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk State returns from long layoff, rides big second half to win in MEAC opener over Delaware State

If Norfolk State showed signs of oxidation after a long layoff, consider Wednesday’s second half rust remover. Squeak the Spartans did not. Joe Bryant scored 29 points, Kris Bankston put on a dunking exhibition and NSU turned it on late to open the MEAC portion of its season with an easy 80-51 win over Delaware State at Echols Hall. The Spartans (10-4, 1-0 MEAC), who hadn’t played since Dec. ...
NORFOLK, VA
ABC News

ABC News

509K+
Followers
127K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy