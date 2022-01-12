ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brajkovic scores 25 to carry Davidson over UMass 77-67

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0djE44OR00

Luka Brajkovic had a career-high 25 points plus 11 rebounds as Davidson won its 12th straight game, defeating UMass 77-67 on Tuesday night.

Brajkovic made 11 of 13 shots. He added three blocks.

Hyunjung Lee had 18 points and seven rebounds for Davidson (13-2, 3-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Foster Loyer added 11 points and six assists. Sam Mennenga had 10 points.

T.J. Weeks Jr. tied a season high with 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Minutemen (7-8, 0-3). Noah Fernandes added 19 points and nine assists. Rich Kelly had 14 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Carry scores 32 to carry Kent St. past Akron 67-55

KENT, Ohio — Sincere Carry matched his career high with a season-high 32 points as Kent State defeated Akron 67-55. Tervell Beck had 11 points for the Golden Flashes. Xavier Castaneda had 21 points for the Zips.
AKRON, OH
FOX Sports

Roddy carries Colorado St. over Utah St. 77-72

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy scored 24 points as Colorado State extended its home winning streak to eight games, edging past Utah State 77-72 on Wednesday night. Isaiah Stevens added 22 points for the Rams. Jalen Lake had 11 points for Colorado State (12-1, 2-1 Mountain West...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass#Minutemen#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
abc17news.com

Rogers scores 16 to lift Siena over Marist 67-60

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Colby Rogers came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Siena to a 67-60 win over Marist. Anthony Gaines had 13 points and seven rebounds for Siena, which won its fourth straight game. Siena rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit while holding Marist to 22 second-half points, a season low for the Red Foxes. Jao Ituka had 20 points for Marist.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Molinar has career night in Mississippi State’s win over Georgia

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Iverson Molinar scored a career-high 28 points and Mississippi State quickly overtook Georgia in the second half, winning 88-72. Molinar was 11-of-18 shooting with seven assists. Javian Davis produced 18 productive minutes off the bench with 12 points, a team-high six rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Matthews and Andersson Garica added 10 […]
BASKETBALL
Times Herald-Record

College basketball: SUNY Orange off to 9-0 start, ranks No. 10 in nation

MIDDLETOWN – Home-grown talent is getting it done for SUNY Orange this season with a dozen Varsity 845 products making up the 15 players on the Colts’ roster. “It’s been kind of fun because I’ve always played pick up with them in the gym,’’ said Chester Academy graduate Kevin Stein, “but now being on the same team with them is kind of cool. We've known each other for a while but never really been teammates before.’’ ...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk State returns from long layoff, rides big second half to win in MEAC opener over Delaware State

If Norfolk State showed signs of oxidation after a long layoff, consider Wednesday’s second half rust remover. Squeak the Spartans did not. Joe Bryant scored 29 points, Kris Bankston put on a dunking exhibition and NSU turned it on late to open the MEAC portion of its season with an easy 80-51 win over Delaware State at Echols Hall. The Spartans (10-4, 1-0 MEAC), who hadn’t played since Dec. ...
NORFOLK, VA
ABC News

ABC News

509K+
Followers
127K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy