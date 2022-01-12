ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Collects second-straight win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fleury made 24 saves on 26 shots in a 4-2 win over the Blue...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Blackhawks News & Rumours: Fleury, de Haan, Galvas, Reichel, Shaw

Not only have the Chicago Blackhawks finally broken the six-game skid that ran through parts of two different calendar years, but they’ve also begun a type of streak that they haven’t experienced since after their coaching change in mid-November. Can they make it three wins in a row on Thursday?
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
NHL
#Blue Jackets
NHL

Bruins Assign Jeremy Swayman To Providence

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 12, that the team has assigned Jeremy Swayman to Providence and recalled defenseman Tyler Lewington from Providence on an emergency basis. Swayman, 23, has compiled a 8-6-2 record with a 2.26 goals against average and .918 save percentage in...
NHL
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. On this night, it was Jeff Skinner who stole the show to help the Sabres bust up a six-game winless skid.
NHL
Rapid City Journal

Rush's Nelson named ECHL All-Star

Rapid City Rush center Logan Nelson has been named to the 2022 ECHL All-Star game, the league announced Wednesday. Nelson, who was called up by the AHL Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, has appeared in 32 games for the Rush this season and has 10 goals and a league-leading 26 assists. The eighth-year pro is currently second in the league with 36 points. Over his professional career, Nelson has played in 363 ECHL games, during which he has recorded 89 goals and 146 assists. This is his first career All-Star selection.
NHL

