Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Picks up goal, assist in loss

 3 days ago

Nyquist contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss to the...

Gustav Nyquist
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch fall to Comets in OT

The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 4-3, in overtime Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. The Crunch held three different leads but allowed a late game-tying goal in the third period and eventually fell in overtime. Despite the loss, the Crunch earn a point and move to...
Bruins Assign Jeremy Swayman To Providence

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 12, that the team has assigned Jeremy Swayman to Providence and recalled defenseman Tyler Lewington from Providence on an emergency basis. Swayman, 23, has compiled a 8-6-2 record with a 2.26 goals against average and .918 save percentage in...
Columbus Blue Jackets
Chicago Blackhawks
Rapid City Journal

Rush's Nelson named ECHL All-Star

Rapid City Rush center Logan Nelson has been named to the 2022 ECHL All-Star game, the league announced Wednesday. Nelson, who was called up by the AHL Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, has appeared in 32 games for the Rush this season and has 10 goals and a league-leading 26 assists. The eighth-year pro is currently second in the league with 36 points. Over his professional career, Nelson has played in 363 ECHL games, during which he has recorded 89 goals and 146 assists. This is his first career All-Star selection.
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Suiting up Thursday

Texier, who cleared COVID-19 protocols Thursday, will be in the lineup against Carolina, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Texier missed the last four games while stuck on the COVID-19 list. The 22-year-old has a career-high 19 points through 30 games this season. He'll return to a middle-six role.
1stohiobattery.com

Blue Jackets Thrash Hurricanes 6-0, Hand Carolina Their Largest Loss Of The Season

Last time out against the Hurricanes, the Blue Jackets built a 4-0 lead, only to give up seven unanswered goals. They built another 4-0 lead on Thursday night, but this time it ended in two points for Columbus as the Blue Jackets took down the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes, 6-0. It...
WSYX ABC6

Blue Jackets net 4 3rd period goals in 6-0 win over Carolina Hurricanes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets scored four times in the third period in a 6-0 win over the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes. The last time the two teams met, Carolina scored seven unanswered goals to defeat the Blue Jackets 7-4 in Columbus. Emil Bemstrom got the scoring...
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: First two-goal game in NHL

Chinakhov scored twice Thursday in a 6-0 win over Carolina. He scored on a breakaway in the first, when he fooled Frederik Andersen with a low wrist shot. And his second was a delicious toe drag in the slot at the 5:03 mark of the third, which chased Andersen from the net. It was Chinakhov's first two-goal game in the NHL.
