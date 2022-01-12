Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Picks up goal, assist in loss

Rapid City Rush center Logan Nelson has been named to the 2022 ECHL All-Star game, the league announced Wednesday. Nelson, who was called up by the AHL Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, has appeared in 32 games for the Rush this season and has 10 goals and a league-leading 26 assists. The eighth-year pro is currently second in the league with 36 points. Over his professional career, Nelson has played in 363 ECHL games, during which he has recorded 89 goals and 146 assists. This is his first career All-Star selection.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO