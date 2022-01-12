ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Australia's New South Wales sets new high for COVID deaths

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2comEY_0djE3gu900
Virus Outbreak Australia FILE - Traffic marshalls direct cars at a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 8, 2022. Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, made the reporting of rapid antigen test results mandatory Wednesday, Jan. 12, as it experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) (Mark Baker)

SYDNEY — (AP) — Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, made the reporting of rapid antigen test results mandatory Wednesday as it experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic with 21 deaths.

State Premier Dominic Perrottet said residents who failed to register a positive rapid antigen test would face a fine of up to 1,000 Australian dollars (US$721) starting next week.

Perrottet said the registration process was simple and would help health officials provide more support to people with underlying health conditions.

The 21 deaths reported in New South Wales on Wednesday topped the previous record of 18 set on Monday. The state saw 34,759 new COVID-19 cases and 2,242 hospitalizations, including 175 patients in intensive care.

Victoria state, whose capital Melbourne is hosting the Australian Open starting next week, also reported 21 deaths Wednesday along with 40,127 new cases as the state government announced that 1,000 first-year healthcare students and retired nurses would be recruited as vaccinators to meet rising demand for booster shots.

Deputy Premier James Merlino said the state’s healthcare system is strained, with around 6,600 workers off duty after testing positive or coming into close contact with a positive case.

New pandemic orders coming into force in Victoria on Wednesday make booster shots mandatory for critical workers in various fields including health care, disability care, aged care, emergency services, correctional facilities, hotel quarantine and food distribution.

Workers in food and beverage manufacturing, distribution and packing will be allowed to continue working after coming into close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Australian town hits record high temperature of 50.7C

A remote town in Western Australia has equalled the country's hottest day on record, reporting a scorching 50.7 degrees Celsius (123.26 degrees Fahrenheit), the Bureau of Meteorology said. "NEW Western Australian maximum temperature record and equal National temperature record!"
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

This WA town just topped 50℃ – a dangerous temperature many Australians will have to get used to

While Australians are used to summer heat, most of us only have to endure the occasional day over 40℃. Yesterday though, the temperature peaked at 50.7℃ in Onslow, a small Western Australian town around 100km from Exmouth. Remarkably, the town sits right next to the ocean, which usually provides cooling. By contrast, the infamously hot WA town of Marble Bar has only reached 49.6℃ this summer, despite its inland location. If confirmed, the Onslow temperature would equal Australia’s hottest on record set in Oodnadatta, South Australia, in January 1960. It would also mark only the fourth day over 50℃ for...
ENVIRONMENT
froggyweb.com

India’s COVID-19 cases set for new highs as Omicron spreads

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s daily COVID-19 cases jumped to 117,100 on Friday, a five-fold increase in a week and on course to overtake its previous infection peak as the fast-spreading Omicron variant replaces Delta in cities. Government officials have privately said they are working under the assumption...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Covid#Aged Care#Ap#State#Australian#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

Australia reaches grim milestone as nation overtakes the UK, the US and all of South America as having one of the HIGHEST Covid rates in the world - but experts say the worst is nearly over as deaths stay among lowest globally

For the majority of the pandemic, Australia's tight borders and stringent lockdowns kept Covid case numbers so low it became the envy of the world - but now the nation is among the most virus-ravaged places on earth. Sitting 9th on the list of countries' cases per 100,000 people, Australia...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Report: Djokovic back in immigration detention in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic was reported to be back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court. A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Tonga hit by tsunami and Australia and New Zealand issue alerts after huge volcanic eruption

An undersea volcano has erupted in the Pacific island nation of Tonga, sending large waves which prompted tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.A video posted to social media showed waves washing ashore on the island nation, swirling around homes and buildings. So far there have been no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of the damage. New Zealand’s emergency management agency issued an advisory on tsunami activity for its north and east coasts stating that some parts of the nation could expect “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore following a large volcanic eruption”.Meanwhile, New...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Tongans flee tsunami following powerful volcanic eruption

Frightened Tongans fled to higher ground Saturday after a massive volcanic eruption -- heard in neighbouring countries -- triggered tsunami warnings across the South Pacific. "A 1.2 metre tsunami wave has been observed at Nuku'alofa," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology tweeted. The latest eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano came just a few hours after a separate Friday tsunami warning was lifted due to the eruption. Mere Taufa said she was in her house getting ready for dinner when the volcano erupted.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
The Independent

South Korea gets first supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 pills

South Korea on Thursday received its first supply of Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pills to treat patients with mild or moderate symptoms.Health officials have described the Paxlovid pills as a potentially important tool to suppress hospitalizations and deaths, as the country braces for another possible surge in infections driven by the contagious omicron variant.South Korea’s initial supply is enough to support the required five-day treatment courses for 21,000 people. Officials say another batch of pills, enough to provide the required five-day courses for 10,000 people, will come by the end of January.Workers were seen unloading containers of the pills from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Selfish' student who hosted illegal Covid super-spreader parties for THREE nights running is fined $4,400 - as court hears wild raves helped plunge city into lockdown

A student has been hit with a $4,400 fine for holding parties over three consecutive nights in a NSW town flouting Covid regulations, causing the virus to spread and plunging the Hunter region into lockdown. Nathan Koko, 22, who later tested positive to Covid, pleaded guilty in the Newcastle Local...
WORLD
KRMG

TIMELINE: Novak Djokovic's bid to compete at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's attempt to stave off deportation and be allowed to play in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19 is headed for a legal hearing the day before he is scheduled to begin his title defense at a Grand Slam tournament he's won a record nine times.
TENNIS
The Independent

UK coronavirus cases ‘plateauing’ and giving ’cause for optimism’, experts say

Coronavirus cases appear to be “plateauing” in parts of the UK, a Government health advisor has said.Dr Susan Hopkins, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief medical adviser, said London the South East and East of England were seeing the number of infections flatten.Her comments came as other experts said they were optimistic about the coronavirus situation, while the Welsh Government began to ease restrictions.Dr Hopkins told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme cases were still relatively high, with one in 15 people in England infected and one in 20 elsewhere in the UK, but that there was a “slow...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
46K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy