Video: Man on the run crashes into tire shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man wanted on aggravated assault charges crashed his car into a Binghampton tire shop with his own mother in the passenger seat.

Investigators said Kentrell Hullom was trying to get away from officers when he ran into Sal’s Tires & Complete Automotive Repair on Summer Avenue Monday afternoon.

No one was hurt, but it was a close call for mechanics at the tire shop.

Eddie Cerros showed us the tire marks left by a car that came from Summer and slammed into a bay where he was working.



He was able to record cell phone video of the aftermath. In the videos, you can see tires all over the green Saturn.

Police said the car also hit some metal shelves. Cerros was just inches away from him.

“Three inches,” said Cerros.



Police said Kentrell Hullom was driving that green Saturn when it crashed.



They said Hullom was wanted for multiple warrants, including aggravated assault, when officers tried to stop him near Sam Cooper and Highland.



Police said Hullom’s own mother told him not to run, but instead he drove into oncoming traffic on Summer and into Sal’s Tires.



Bryan Stoxstell has a heating and cooling company in the same building but said he was working in the field and missed all the commotion.



“When they came this morning, they said Bryan, Bryan someone crashed into the shop. I was like what?” said Stoxstell.



Stoxstell is just relieved no one was hurt.



“It was crazy, though,” said Stoxstell.

Police said after Hullom crashed his car, he tried to run away but was captured in the rear area of the tire shop.

Hullom faces charges of evading arrest, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a revoked driver’s license.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.