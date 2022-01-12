ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zorro - Drama With Female Lead In Development At The CW

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZorro is headed to the CW. The young-skewing network has put in development...

Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
Chicago Defender

Ava DuVernay Drama “Naomi” Debuts on CW Network

Beginning January 11, is The CW debuts its newest superhero series, NAOMI (9:00-10:00 pm ET/PT). From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (“Arrow”), and starring Kaci Walfall (“Army Wives,” “Power,” “The Lion King” on Broadway) in the title role, NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, “Kevin Can Wait”). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, “7th Heaven,” “The Loudest Voice”), and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, “The Fix”).
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Life Goes On Sequel Series Moves Forward in Development at NBC

Becca Thatcher’s life will indeed go on. NBC has given a put pilot order to a Life Goes On sequel series, in which Kellie Martin will reprise the role that made her a household name in the late ’80s. (Note: A put pilot commitment is just one step shy of a network officially ordering a pilot to be filmed/produced.) Per the official logline, the new Life Goes On “will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.” From Warner Bros. Television, the one-hour drama is being written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Life Goes On’: Sequel Series From Nkechi Okoro Carroll Lands Put Pilot Commitment At NBC

Life Goes On at NBC. The broadcast network has handed a put pilot commitment to the sequel series to the classic ABC drama from Nkechi Okoro Carroll. It comes after Okoro Carroll struck a major overall deal renewal at Warner Bros TV with plans to reboot the series, which ran on the Disney-owned network between 1989-93. It has received a script deal with a big penalty if the script does not go to pilot – a pilot has not yet been ordered. Okoro Carroll, who first moved her overall to Warner Bros in 2018, having previously been at 20th, will write and exec produce...
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

How to watch all the Zorro movies in order? New series to star female lead

The CW has recently announced the newest addition to the Zorro franchise re-imagined with a female-lead as the fictional character of Zorro. The film series which already features dozens of movies is now expanding as a drama series thanks to writers Robert Rodriguez, Sean Tretta and Rebecca Rodriguez who will also be the show’s director.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Queens - Episode 1.11 - I...

While Eric and Naomi are conflicted on what is best for JoJo’s future as it relates to the entertainment industry, Jill attempts to help a young troubled actor struggling against an overbearing parent. Elsewhere, Valeria fights for an opportunity to lean into her Puerto Rican heritage.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Arrow Spinoff Featuring David Ramsey in Development at The CW

David Ramsey's time in the Arrowverse is not over. The Arrow original star has been tapped to headline Justice U, a new superhero drama at The CW. “After spending years fighting alongside masked heroes, John Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young meta humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university," reads the official logline for the project.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 7 Best Zorro Adaptations, Ranked

Batman, Spider-Man, the X-Men, Power Rangers, Luke Skywalker – they all had a sizable presence in children’s entertainment of the 90s, inspiring their fair share of toys, games, and Halloween costumes. But the screen hero I remember spending the most time emulating as a kid was Zorro. My obsession ran so deep enough that, at one point, I had five different configurations of Zorro costumes to various film versions, and I even wore my best approximation of Anthony Hopkins’ young Diego de la Vega clothes while attending third grade.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

The Patient - Domhnall Gleeson To Star + Other Casting News

Domhnall Gleeson has been tapped as the co-lead opposite Steve Carell in The Patient, FX’s 10-episode half-hour limited series from The Americans creative duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, and FX Productions. Also joining the cast are Linda Emond (Succession, The Gilded Age), Laura Niemi (This Is Us, Justified)...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Pushed to Fall 2022 by FOX Two Weeks Before Premiere

"With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, MONARCH, is a top priority for FOX Entertainment in 2022. Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule MONARCH's January 30 debut to the Fall. As the cornerstone of FOX's new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is MONARCH."
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

CW Boards Female-Led “Zorro” Series

Back in late 2020 came word that filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (“The Book of Boba Fett”) and his writer-director sister Rebecca Rodriguez (“Snowpiercer”) were developing a contemporary gender-swapped take on the classic masked vigilante character Zorro. The new version centers on Sola Dominguez, a young Latinx underground...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Female-Led ‘Zorro’ From Rodriguez Siblings in Development at The CW

A female-led “Zorro” reboot from CBS Television Studios, originally set at NBC, has undergone some changes and is now being developed for The CW, TheWrap has learned. The series, from siblings Robert and Rebecca Rodriguez, who will both write and executive produce (with Rebecca directing), will center around a young Latinx woman who is out for vengeance after her father’s murder. She’ll join a secret society and adopt the Zorro outlaw persona in her quest.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Scream 5 - Open Discussion + Poll

The film is now available in some countries and more shortly. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the film, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the film.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Justice U - David Ramsey to Star in New Arrowverse Series in Development at The CW

David Ramsey isn’t done with his time in the Arrowverse. The actor will reprise his role as Arrow’s John Diggle and star in drama Justice U for The CW. The project, which is currently in development, is written by Michael Narducci (The Vampire Diaries) and Zoanne Clack (Grey’s Anatomy) and has quietly been in the works for months. Ramsey will also direct the pilot should The CW opt to move forward with the script. The directing gig is part of an overall deal Ramsey has signed with Berlanti Productions that will see the actor helm and guest star in multiple episodes of shows within the Arrowverse.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.12 - The Kissing Bandits - Press Release

“The Kissing Bandits” – Upon their return home from college orientation, Adam and Brea each confess a secret that could affect the future of their relationship. Meanwhile, Barry and Beverly openly admit their love of ice-dancing and explore their shared passion together on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Redo’: ‘With Love’ Star Emeraude Toubia To Executive Produce And Topline Rom-Com From Director Daniella Eisman

EXCLUSIVE: Emeraude Toubia (With Love, Shadowhunters) will executive produce and star in The Redo, a romantic comedy marking the feature debut of veteran TV director Daniella Eisman (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mindy Project). The film written by Maggie Rose follows three female best friends who, upon realizing they’re not getting the love they deserve, make a pact to reconnect with their biggest “almost” from their romantic pasts: a first love, an infatuation, and a friendship teetering on the verge of romance. Toubia will play Cara, an underpaid but ambitious lackey at a record label, who decides to lean into her infatuation with one...
MOVIES

