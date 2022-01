If meditating is something you’ve wanted to try but it seems too intimidating and time-consuming. This one could be for you. A trending blue dot meditation only takes a few seconds. The only thing you need are small dot stickers which are sold as color-coding labels. Place the stickers throughout the house. Stick one on a kitchen cabinet, by the light switch, the medicine cabinet or even your phone. Whenever you see the blue dot, acknowledge whatever your thinking and feeling to pass through your mind without judgment and focus on your breathing. Take as few or as many breaths as you need to move on with your day.

YOGA ・ 11 DAYS AGO