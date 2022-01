SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Marcellus Earlington had 21 points and 10 rebounds as San Diego edged past Portland 68-63 in overtime on Thursday night. Earlington's jumper with 2:12 left in regulation tied the game at 60-60 and neither team managed to score the rest of the way and headed to overtime. Josh Parrish's layup with 1:24 left in overtime put the Toreros in front, 64-62 and Yavuz Gultekin and Wayne McKinney III each hit two free throws in the final minute to put the game away.

