Illinois basketball came into the Nebraska game as a heavy favorite, but the Cornhuskers gave the Illini everything they had. This was a tough game for the Illini. Nebraska had the game tied with less than four minutes to go. They were hitting everything, and Illinois was sleepwalking for most of the game. But thanks to a great run in the final minutes, the Illini emerged victorious, 81-71.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO