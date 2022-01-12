ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Barbie honors journalist Ida B. Wells

By Leah Asmelash, CNN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIda B. Wells, the famed Black journalist who worked to expose the horrors of lynching, has now been immortalized by Barbie. The latest addition to Barbie's "Inspiring Women" series, the Wells doll features the journalist...

CIVIL RIGHTS ICON IDA B. WELLS SET TO GET HER OWN BARBIE DOLL IN 2022

Civil Rights Icon Ida B. Wells is set to get her own Barbie doll in 2022. In 2018 on International Women’s Day, Barbie launched it’s “Inspiring Women Series” focused on “[honoring] historical role models who paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before.” The series was apart of Mattel’s “Dream Gap” campaign, which aimed to raise awareness about the issue of representation for young girls and research that showed “that girls began to view their gender as inferior to boys and develop limiting beliefs about themselves at as young as 5 years old, as a result of cultural stereotypes, implicit biases and media representation.”
Ida B. Wells commemorated with Barbie doll

WASHINGTON — Journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells is the latest historical icon to be honored by Mattel with a Barbie doll in her likeness. Wells, who was born a slave in 1862 in Mississippi, was a 30-year-old newspaper editor in Memphis, Tennessee, when she began her campaign against lynching.
Barbie Announces New Ida B. Wells Doll as Part of Its ‘Inspiring Women' Series

Barbie is continuing its ongoing "Inspiring Women" series by honoring trailblazing journalist, suffragist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells with a doll in her image. The new doll, which will debut at select major retailers on Jan. 17, depicts Wells wearing a floor-length dress and holding a miniature replica of the "Memphis Free Speech" newspaper, a publication where she was both editor and co-owner.
Ida B. Wells
Barbie’s New Ida B. Wells Doll Makes The Activist’s Family Proud

Ida B. Wells, an educator, journalist, and civil rights activist, is known as one of the most prominent disruptors of her time. And activism runs in her family. As a tribute and effort to continue the work she inspired, Barbie, with the help of Wells’ family, has created a new Inspiring Women Ida B. Wells doll dedicated to her legacy.
Can Barbie's New Ida B. Wells Doll Live Up to Her Legacy?

Mattel's Barbie recently announced that journalist, suffragist, and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells is the latest addition to their Inspiring Women Series. The brand collaborated with Wells descendants on the doll, including her great-granddaughter, Michelle Duster, who is a public historian and author. "My brother Dan and I worked closely with Barbie to ensure the doll was sculpted in her likeness and that her accomplishments and legacy were properly reflected," says Duster noting the family was honored by the decision to commemorate Wells and inspire a new generation.
