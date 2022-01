BIRMINGHAM – The UAB men's basketball team dominated in the second half to blow past FIU 84-56 on Thursday night in Bartow Arena. Facing a 24-13 deficit with 9:58 remaining in the first half, the Blazers caught fire following a 30-second timeout, going on an 18-2 run over the next six minutes to flip an 11-point deficit into a five-point UAB lead when Jamal Johnson knocked down a pair of free throws. UAB scored the first half's final bucket when KJ Buffen knocked down a jumper in the paint with 20 seconds remaining, giving the Blazers a 38-34 lead at the break.

