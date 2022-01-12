Watchung Hills over Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Lewis posted 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead Watchung Hills in a 51-36 win over Hunterdon Central in Flemington....www.nj.com
