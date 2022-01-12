Warriors' Draymond Green: Unlikely to play Thursday, Friday

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. They have LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and a nice young core, though. Charlotte’s amazing offense has carried them so far this season, but a lackluster big man rotation has limited their potential. Mason Plumlee and PJ...
The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
The Phoenix Suns are steamrolling the NBA once again. They became the first team to win 30 games this season due to their elite offense and even better defense. It’s not a matter of if, but who on Phoenix’s roster gets named an All-Star. Devin Booker has been...
Lakers star LeBron James has been dominating the league for a very long time. Playing in his 19th season, he has seen legends retire and has also gotten to watch young guys blossom into stars. That tends to happen when you're in the NBA for nearly two decades. That would...
The Boston Celtics are reportedly “expected to avoid the tax” this season — as in the NBA’s luxury tax, which the Celtics would pay if the season ended today — according to recent reporting from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. With the Celtics sitting just...
The Chicago Bulls already had clinched the season series against the Brooklyn Nets by winning the first two Kyrie Irving-less meetings. But what transpired Wednesday night at the United Center transcended the typical loss. The Nets ran away and hid from the Bulls, blitzing them with a second-half barrage that...
The Chicago Bulls decimated the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at the United Center, winning 133-87 in the Bulls’ most lopsided scoreline of the season. Chicago only led by a single point after the first quarter, but the Bulls really broke the game open in the third, outscoring the Pistons 36-14 en route to the 46-point margin.
The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
Hypothetical scenarios are a big deal in the NBA. Fans and analysts alike love to compare players and teams from different eras, trying to spark debates around the community. The GOAT debate is the biggest example of that, but that's not the only topic being discussed around the league right now.
The New York Knicks are a team that could make some moves ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. How big of a move they make, is up for debate. New York is currently 20-21 at the midway point of the season, the same exact record they had last season at this point. But, after the success last season was deemed, this year’s 20-21 feels different.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a 23-18 record on the year, and have exceeded the expectations of many thus far this season. Them getting through a gauntlet of a schedule in the first third or so of the campaign was nothing to sneeze at with how they did, and even with the injuries and COVID-19-related absences they had, the club has hung in there.
Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan had one of the most heated rivalries in the NBA. Many fans consider Thomas to be Michael Jordan's greatest rivals. For the longest time, Thomas and the bad boy Detroit Pistons were dominating the Eastern Conference. And much of that dominance came at the expense of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
Damian Lillard is not only one of the game's great players, but he has been an exemplary ambassador for the small-market Portland Trail Blazers. So their fan base surely is reeling from Wednesday's news, first reported by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, that the All-Star guard will undergo surgery to address a lingering abdominal injury. Lillard will be sidelined indefinitely for a Portland team that is 16-24 and currently in 10th place in the Western Conference.
Devin Booker posted a new profile picture to his Twitter account, and it's going viral. The photo is in reference to something that happened during the Phoenix Suns win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.
BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets.
That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks.
Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
