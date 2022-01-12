ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Two in critical condition after separate Auburn Gresham shootings

By Dana Rebik
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — At least two people were shot Tuesday night over the span of a few hours in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Around 7:30 p.m., in the 8000 block of S. Union, shots fired outside an apartment building on the South Side struck a man inside his home.

About a dozen Chicago police cars were on scene, one parked in an alley next to the duplex, as officers appeared to be investigating that area of the building.

Around 2 p.m., at 76th and Carpenter, a man was shot while inside his car.

Police say he was driving southbound on Carpenter when three or four offenders came out of a gangway and tried to talk to him.

According to police, two men pulled guns and fired their weapons, with bullets striking the victim in the head.

First responders transported both shooting victims to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody in either incident. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

