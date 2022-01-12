ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Tshiebwe scores career-high 30 points to lead UK over Vanderbilt

By Tom Kenny
WTVQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – Oscar Tshiebwe scored a career-high 30 points and had 13 rebounds as 18th-ranked Kentucky routed Vanderbilt 78-66 on Tuesday night for its second straight win. The Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) won their 11th straight in the series, and coach John Calipari improved...

www.wtvq.com

Comments / 0

