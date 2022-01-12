Tshiebwe scores career-high 30 points to lead UK over Vanderbilt

The 45th annual game will return this year after two years off due to COVID-19. Final rosters will be named in the coming weeks before the 2022 game in Chicago in March. Herron, a 6-foot-4 post from DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas, is a four-star prospect by ESPN.com. Herron is ranked as the 11th-best post and 69th overall player in the 2022 class. The physical post was evaluated in June of 2020 at the Yellow Rose of Texas event by ESPN as an “athletic front-court prospect that impacts in the low-post; footwork, rises over the defense and delivers in traffic; a defensive stopper, shot blocker; mobile in transition game; a stock-riser in the class of 2022.” Last season, she helped DeSoto go 28-2 and win the Texas Class 6A State Championship. The impressive season led DeSoto to be ranked preseason No. 1 in the 2021-22 Preseason MaxPreps Top 25. Herron was named a Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-State selection last season averaging 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks per game.

DESOTO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO