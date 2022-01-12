Concho Valley Republican Women to host County Judge Forum

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Republican Women and the Tom Green County Library are partnering together to host a candidate forum for Tom Green County Judge candidates.

The free event will be held on the third floor of the Stephen’s Central Library in the Suggs Community Room on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.

All republican candidates for the primary election are scheduled to attend. These candidates include Tommy Usery, Joe Hyde, Lane Carter, and Todd Kolls.

The forum will be held in a debate-style format and will be moderated by Angelo State’s Vice Provost Dr. Clifton Jones.

The Concho Valley Republican Women will also host a forum for the Pct. 4 County Commissioner candidates on Jan. 27. Details are forthcoming.

