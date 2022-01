The Golden State Warriors suffered a brutal defeat on Tuesday night at the hands of Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a close game until the Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter, handing the Warriors a 116-108 loss. After the game, a reporter asked Klay Thompson if Memphis reminded him of them when the Dubs first came on the scene as an elite team.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO