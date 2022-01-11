IPCH Directors Forum program expands global outreach and engagement in Africa

Many alums tell me that taking my class Mastering Influence and Persuasion was life changing. We dive deep into research, strategies, and real-world challenges. (If you’ve taken our fundraising calls in the Cold Calling Challenge, thank you!) But the most impactful lesson they learn is just ask. I’ve trained Olympians who were uncomfortable asking people out, world-famous artists who were uncomfortable asking for funding, and CEOs who were uncomfortable asking their daughters to clean their rooms. In my new book, Influence Is Your Superpower: The Science of Winning Hearts, Sparking Change, and Making Good Things Happen, I share plenty of advice about how to ask—and how to negotiate, develop charisma, handle resistance, and become more influential in other ways—but the most important thing is to do it. Most people have never asked for a raise or promotion, but when they do, most get it, and some do even better. When women ask for salaries as high as men’s, they get them. (This will be a year of good raises for a lot of people—who ask.) And be bold about what you ask for. In our version of the “Bigger and Better” challenge, two of my students traded up, between a Monday and a Thursday, from a paperclip to a car.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO