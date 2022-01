BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic women's basketball team took the short trip to Lynn University tonight to battle with the Fighting Knights. The Sailfish were in a close battle throughout the game before making a late run in the fourth quarter that ran out of time as they fell 62-58. The Sailfish were the better shooting team in the opening quarter as they hit on 40 percent of their shots early on. Five different Sailfish scored in the first quarter, led by Jahnae Midget who hit two three-pointers to lead PBA with six points in the first quarter. Defensively, PBA held Lynn to just 33 percent shooting but the two sides were tied 14-14 after the first ten minutes of play.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO