ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schiff responds to McCarthy's vow to remove him from committee

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responds to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)...

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Fact-checking Kevin McCarthy’s comments about the January 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters on Thursday, a day after he had announced he would not cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The committee had asked McCarthy to voluntarily provide information about topics including his conversations with then-President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he'll strip Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of their committee assignments if Republicans take back the House.

Democrats have kicked two Republicans off committees this Congress. Here's his plan: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he plans to kick three Democrats off their committee assignments if Republicans win back the majority next year. In an interview with Breitbart, the GOP leader said his party would move to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Seattle Times

Kevin McCarthy refuses interview request from Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — The House select committee scrutinizing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Wednesday formally requested an interview with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, taking the unusual step of calling the minority leader, who was in close contact with former President Donald Trump before, during and after the violence and has fought to shut down any investigation of the events.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
The Week

Kevin McCarthy says he'll strip top Democrats of committee assignments if GOP takes control of House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is threatening to remove several prominent Democratic lawmakers from their committee assignments should Republicans take control of the chamber in the midterm elections, a move that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said would be "purely for retaliation reasons." McCarthy complained to Breitbart on Monday that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vow#Gop#House
Washington Times

Pelosi upbraids McCarthy for snubbing Jan. 6 committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday scolded Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee, saying he shirked his duty as a Congress member. “He has an obligation as we seek the truth to help with that, but up to the committee as to what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy hits out at CNN in testy exchange over his refusal to testify in January 6 probe

Kevin McCarthy mocked CNN after one of the network’s reporters asked if the House Minority Leader was covering up his role in the US Capitol riot.CNN"s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju asked Mr McCarthy why the public shouldn’t conclude he was trying to "hide something" and prevent the "facts from coming out".Mr McCarthy, who has rejected a January 6 select committee’s request for information, fired back it was a "great question", but before answering added in a knock on Mr Raju’s network"I hope that everything gets corrected at CNN, work through all that with the, your employees," Mr McCarthy said.CNN...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Radar Online.com

Nancy Pelosi's Son Involved With Five Companies Connected To Criminals & Fraudsters, Federal Investigations Reveal

Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr., was reportedly once involved with five different companies that have been under investigation by federal authorities for their alleged ties to convicted criminals and known fraudsters. Article continues below advertisement. According to Daily Mail, the Speaker of the House’s 52-year-old son was connected...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vincennes Sun Commercial

'Shameless': Avlon reacts to McCarthy's press conference

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters on January 13, a day after he had announced he would not cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. CNN's John Avlon reacts to his statements.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The problem with Kevin McCarthy's response to Jan. 6 investigators

It was about a month ago when the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack requested information from Republican Rep. Scott Perry. Given the Pennsylvanian's anti-election work with the Trump White House, the appeal from the bipartisan panel was easily justifiable. Perry nevertheless said soon after that he would not cooperate with the investigation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol on Wednesday issued a subpoena to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. In its letter to McCarthy, R-Calif., the committee said that he was reportedly in communication with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former President Donald Trump ahead of the events of Jan. 6. The panel said he allegedly advised them about plans to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Hannity: January 6 committee must subpoena Pelosi if they are to be taken seriously

In his Opening Monologue on Monday, "Hannity" host Sean Hannity said the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol cannot be considered a serious legislative body if it continues to refuse any probe into why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser repeatedly refused to consider President Donald Trump's approval of 20,000 National Guard troops to protect the congressional campus.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy