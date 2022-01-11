Win Tickets ($64): Marc E. Bassy @ Crystal Ballroom | Hip Hop, R&B, Soul, Reggae-Pop

There’s a lot of new music for hip-hop fans to be excited about in 2022. After a year of delayed album drops, canceled tours, and radio silence from most major rappers not named Ye or Drake, it looks like we’ll finally get some of the music that the pandemic stole from us. And if the festival and tour announcements for the summer are any indication, things are sure to get interesting. From Kendrick Lamar to Megan Thee Stallion, and maybe even Kanye West, 2022 is shaping up to be a year full of surprises from some of rap’s biggest names.

