ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Win Tickets ($64): Marc E. Bassy @ Crystal Ballroom | Hip Hop, R&B, Soul, Reggae-Pop

pdxpipeline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are giving you another chance to WIN a pair of tickets to Marc E. Bassy @ Crystal Ballroom on February 6. To win, comment below on this post why you’d like to attend. Winner will be drawn and emailed January 31....

www.pdxpipeline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Black Thought: My Life in 20 Songs

When Rolling Stone asked Black Thought, the ferocious, nimble rapper who has fronted the Roots for three decades, for his list of Roots songs that defined his life, he — subconsciously or otherwise — initially submitted tracks by other artists. Picking his own highlights from 11 albums, numerous guest appearances, and one of the most lauded freestyles of the decade turned out to be much harder.
MUSIC
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to CATE LE BON & MEGA BOG at Bowery Ballroom on 2/8!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see CATE LE BON with MEGA BOG at Bowery Ballroom on Tuesday, February 8th!. For show information and tickets, click here. For a chance to win, submit your full name and contact information in the form below. Winner will be selected at random on February 4, 2022. Good luck!
LIFESTYLE
Billboard

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Earl Sweatshirt, Montell Fish, Leikeli47 & More

A year has come and gone. Out of the kindness of our hearts, we’ll spare you the speech highlighting all the amazing acts we discovered in 2021, and will instead get straight to what’s new in 2022. From the soul-baring sounds of Montell Fish and Brittany Campbell, to bass-heavy bangers from Leikeli47 and Azizi Gibson, we’ve got the sounds to help you power through week two of the new year.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

The Weeknd 'DAWN FM' Is An 80s-Thrill Ride With R&B, Hip Hop, Pop & Disco For Wheels

The Weeknd is far removed from the faceless enigma that the world met at the beginning of his career. His introduction as a dark, seductive R&B voice resonated immediately in the early 2010s, soundtracking taboo late-night exploits and countless degenerate rendezvous with standout tracks from Trilogy (“Wicked Games”) and Beauty Behind the Madness (“The Hills”). The moral murkiness of his lyrics, combined with enthralling production that blurred lines between pop and R&B, turned songs such as “Losers” and “House Of Balloons/Glass Table Girls” into generational anthems, leading fans deep into an era of darkness and promiscuity.
HIP HOP
Rolling Stone

Scarypoolparty: Singer-Songwriter’s Raw Talent Shines Through with New Gibson Generation Collection Acoustic Guitar

Scarypoolparty performs his original songs “10 Years,” “Poison,” and “The Darkness,” for Rolling Stone on his Gibson Generation Collection G-200 acoustic guitar. Every so often an artist comes along who emerges into the mainstream seemingly fully formed, with a style that is at once relatable, but also entirely unique. Alejandro Aranda, who records under the name Scarypoolparty, is one such artist. His approach is rooted in the confessional acoustic singer-songwriter mold, but encompasses everything from pop and rock to folk, prog, classical, experimental sounds and more. And it’s all shot through with an idiosyncratic guitar style that blends knotty and highly...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
David Bowie
Person
Blackbear
Person
Marc E. Bassy
Person
Kehlani
Person
Cory Henry
Person
G Eazy
Rolling Stone

The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2022

There’s a lot of new music for hip-hop fans to be excited about in 2022. After a year of delayed album drops, canceled tours, and radio silence from most major rappers not named Ye or Drake, it looks like we’ll finally get some of the music that the pandemic stole from us. And if the festival and tour announcements for the summer are any indication, things are sure to get interesting. From Kendrick Lamar to Megan Thee Stallion, and maybe even Kanye West, 2022 is shaping up to be a year full of surprises from some of rap’s biggest names.
MUSIC
hypefresh.co

The Spirit Of Black Rob Will Never Die In Hip-Hop

Driving 100 miles per hour in my convertible Aston Martin DB11 on the 405 Highway blaring “WOAH” by Black Rob is a hip-hop energy rush. Weaving through traffic on Friday night in California is always stressful. Playing classic rap songs keeps me calm during the two-hour traffic jam.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24hip-hop.com

L.A. based hip Hop Meets pop artist KeeZY Shares New Songs ‘Still Got It’ & ‘I Miss You’

Los Angeles based hip Hop meets pop artist KeeZY, also known as “Black Bieber,” is known for his incredible versatility and non-traditional approach to music. Defined by years of fighting for his acceptance, the artist uses innovation and unpredictability to confidently showcase his talents. A natural at singing, rapping, and crafting hooks, KeeZY is very strategic when it comes to songwriting. There are many artists who have tried multiple styles of music to show their versatility, but KeeZY has made it a point to master and embody two completely different genres of music as KeeZY himself and his alter ego, “Black Bieber.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom#Soul#The Martinez Brothers#Republic Records#70
1051thebounce.com

11 Hip-Hop Albums That Turn 10 In 2022

2012 was a great year for hip-hop and birthed many albums that are still widely respected today. From Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city , and debut projects from rappers like Future and 2 Chainz who still make hits till this day, take a look at some of the albums that helped change the sound of rap.
HIP HOP
Variety

Watch Frank Ocean’s Gorgeous Performance of ‘Nikes’ — Without Vocal Effects

Late Thursday night, a workaholic friend who’d promised to finally take a real vacation texted a series of photos of herself on a sun-kissed beach, enjoying exotic drinks and a tropical sunset. “You proud of me?” she wrote, then followed immediately with the real topic that brought her out of her vacation reverie: “Why is Frank Ocean trending?” Hm, probably people belatedly realizing that Ocean, whose Coachella headlining slot was originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed by the pandemic, won’t be playing the festival until 2023 — but there was another, even better reason: A version of him singing “Nikes” —...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
AFP

Classic rock albums turning 50

There must have been something in the water in 1972 -- there almost certainly was for these guys. It was a year that spawned several instant Americana classics -- and one that was seemingly beamed down from outer space -- that came to define rock music and set the template for the sexy, seedy decade to come. For guitarist Keith Richards, it was the definitive Stones record.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy