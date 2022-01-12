ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

European archaeologists back in Iraq after years of war

By Qassem al-KAABI, Guillaume Decamme, Asaad NIAZI
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCllp_0djDvfYw00
Martin Sebastian Gussone from the German Archaeological Institute reviews his notes at Iraq's ancient site of Al-Hirah /AFP

After war and insurgency kept them away from Iraq for decades, European archaeologists are making an enthusiastic return in search of millennia-old cultural treasures.

"Come and see!" shouted an overjoyed French researcher recently at a desert dig in Larsa, southern Iraq, where the team had unearthed a 4,000-year-old cuneiform inscription.

"When you find inscriptions like that, in situ, it's moving," said Dominique Charpin, professor of Mesopotamian civilisation at the College de France in Paris.

The inscription in Sumerian was engraved on a brick fired in the 19th century BC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3us2CL_0djDvfYw00
Members of a French-Iraqi archaeological expedition work on a dig at the site of the Sumerian city-state of Larsa, in southern Iraq /AFP

"To the god Shamash, his king Sin-iddinam, king of Larsa, king of Sumer and Akkad," Charpin translated with ease.

Behind him, a dozen other European and Iraqi archaeologists kept at work in a cordoned-off area where they were digging.

They brushed off bricks and removed earth to clear what appeared to be the pier of a bridge spanning an urban canal of Larsa, which was the capital of Mesopotamia just before Babylon, at the start of the second millennium BC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vD1QB_0djDvfYw00
Iraqi archaeologists and workers use traditionally-made clay bricks to restore the white temple of Anu in the Warka site in Iraq's Muthanna province, on November 27, 2021 /AFP

"Larsa is one of the largest sites in Iraq, it covers more than 200 hectares (500 acres)," said Regis Vallet, researcher at France's National Centre for Scientific Research, heading the Franco-Iraqi mission.

The team of 20 people have made "major discoveries", he said, including the residence of a ruler identified by about 60 cuneiform tablets that have been transferred to the national museum in Baghdad.

- Archaeological 'paradise' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JdCkn_0djDvfYw00
French archaeologist Regis Vallet leads the French-Iraqi expedition team at the site of the Sumerian city-state of Larsa, near the city of Nasiriyah, on November 22, 2021 /AFP

Vallet said Larsa is like an archaeological playground and a "paradise" for exploring ancient Mesopotamia, which hosted through the ages the empire of Akkad, the Babylonians, Alexander the Great, the Christians, the Persians and Islamic rulers.

However, the modern history of Iraq -- with its succession of conflicts, especially since the 2003 US-led invasion and its bloody aftermath -- has kept foreign researchers at bay.

Only since Baghdad declared victory in territorial battles against the Islamic State group in 2017 has Iraq "largely stabilised and it has become possible again" to visit, said Vallet.

"The French came back in 2019 and the British a little earlier," he said. "The Italians came back as early as 2011."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0io1PJ_0djDvfYw00
The Sumerian city-state of Larsa was the capital of Mesopotamia just before Babylon, at the start of the second millennium BC /AFP

In late 2021, said Vallet, 10 foreign missions were at work in the Dhi Qar province, where Larsa is located.

Iraq's Council of Antiquities and Heritage director Laith Majid Hussein said he is delighted to play host, and is happy that his country is back on the map for foreign expeditions.

"This benefits us scientifically," he told AFP in Baghdad, adding that he welcomes the "opportunity to train our staff after such a long interruption".

- 'Cradle of civilisations' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ln7j8_0djDvfYw00
After a conflict-imposed absence of decades, European archaeologists are making an enthusiastic return to Iraq to discover more of its millennia-old cultural treasures /AFP

Near Najaf in central Iraq, Ibrahim Salman of the German Institute of Archaeology is focused on the site of the city of Al-Hira.

Germany had previously carried out excavations here that ground to a halt with the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Equipped with a geomagnetic measuring device, Salman's team has been at work in the one-time Christian city that had its heyday under the Lakhmids, a pre-Islamic tribal dynasty of the 5th and 6th centuries.

"Some clues lead us to believe that a church may have been located here," he explained.

He pointed to traces on the ground left by moisture which is retained by buried structures and rises to the surface.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mSCm_0djDvfYw00
German archaeologist Margarete Van Ess inspects an artifact during a German-Iraqi archaeological expedition in the Warka site in Iraq's Muthanna province /AFP

"The moistened earth on a strip several metres (yards) long leads us to conclude that under the feet of the archaeologist are probably the walls of an ancient church," he said.

Al-Hira is far less ancient than other sites, but it is part of the diverse history of the country that serves as a reminder, according to Salman, that "Iraq, or Mesopotamia, is the cradle of civilisations. It is as simple as that!"

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Statue of Iranian general Soleimani is torched hours after it was unveiled by Tehran officials to mark two years since he was assassinated in a US drone strike

A statue of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been torched hours after it was unveiled by officials to mark the second anniversary of his assassination. Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
Florida Star

VIDEO: Two Much To Bear: Conjoined Twins Separated In 8-Hour Op Fly Back To War-Torn Yemen

Two conjoined 1-year-old twin boys who underwent successful surgery to separate them in Jordan earlier this year have finally returned home to Yemen. The twins, Ahmed and Mohamed, were born at the Al-Sabeen Children’s Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 16, 2020. They underwent successful separation surgery at the Specialty Hospital in the Amman, Jordan, in July.
RELATIONSHIPS
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Found A Gold Ring With One Of The Earliest Symbols For Jesus Christ In A Roman-Era Shipwreck

The octagonal gold ring dates to the third century and is inlaid with a green gemstone that has an image of Jesus as the "good shepherd" carved into it. Almost two thousand years ago, a powerful storm off the coast of Caesarea in present-day Israel wrecked a ship. Now, archeologists have recovered treasures from that ship’s hull — including a rare gold ring adorned with an early symbol of Jesus Christ.
RELIGION
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#War In Iraq#Archaeologist#European#German#Al Hirah Afp After#French#Cuneiform#Mesopotamian#The College De France#Sumerian#Iraqi#The National Museum
Washington Post

Israeli archaeologists find hundreds of precious antiquities in shipwrecks

Hundreds of rare antiquities were discovered off the Mediterranean coast of Israel, archaeologists there said Wednesday. The Israel Antiquities Authority said the artifacts were found in recent months as its Marine Archaeology Unit explored the remains of two ships that sank roughly 1,700 and 600 years ago off the coast of Caesarea. The shipwreck remains were found scattered on the sea floor in shallow water.
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: US shoots down another suicide drone targeting US troops in Iraq

U.S. defensive systems again shot down an explosive-laden “suicide drone” targeting a base in Iraq hosting U.S. and coalition forces on Thursday. BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard tweeted footage of the shootdown on Thursday. “BREAKING. Footage shows US defensive systems engage a ‘suicide drone’ outside Ain Al Asad Air...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Archaeology
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
AFP

US says only 'a few weeks left' to save Iran nuclear deal

There are only "a few weeks left" to save the Iran nuclear deal, and the United States is ready to look at "other options" if negotiations fail, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday. "We have, I think, a few weeks left to see if we can get back to mutual compliance," Blinken said in an interview with US public radio station NPR. "We're very, very short on time," because "Iran is getting closer and closer to the point where they could produce on very, very short order enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon," he said.
U.S. POLITICS
WLOS.com

Investigation underway after US embassy in Iraq hit by rocket

WASHINGTON (TND) — A rocket hit the U.S. Embassy in Iraq Thursday. The latest reports indicate that several projectiles were fired. Two missiles were intercepted but one landed inside Baghdad's fortified "green zone” — the area that houses the U.S. and British embassies, as well as several government offices.
WORLD
AFP

Latin American security contractors bitter after serving in US wars

Peruvian Vladimir Florez was guarding the US consulate in Afghanistan when a suicide bomber blew up a truck outside the gates, killing eight Afghans and sparking a firefight that lasted hours. The truck explosion, which was caught on camera, was so powerful "it sent me flying, I fell to the ground," said Florez.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Tony Blair’s knighthood is an insult to people like me who grew up in the shadow of the Iraq war

In the early hours of 2022, we learned that former prime minister Tony Blair was to be awarded a knighthood on the new year honours list. Yet his name is a shuddering reminder to people like me of some of the most heinous war crimes committed in recent memory, and the devastating atrocities that continue to unfold in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.When the news broke that Blair was to receive a knighthood, I had a distinct sense of disbelief and shock. In my opinion, he is thoroughly undeserving of this honour – it is an insult to the people of...
POLITICS
AFP

Iran nuclear talks enjoy 'better atmosphere' after painful start

Despite a painful start weeks ago, international talks to save the Iran nuclear deal have entered the New Year with positive signals emerging, including the EU saying Friday that a deal remained possible. There has been a marked shift in tone since the current round began in November, even if the Western powers complain how slow the process is at a time when Iran accelerates its nuclear work. "There's a better atmosphere since Christmas -- before Christmas I was very pessimistic," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday. "Today I believe reaching an accord is possible," even within the coming weeks, he said after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brest, France.
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Ex-defence minister told to burn secret Iraq war memo reports

Former UK defence secretary Geoff Hoon alleges Downing Street insiders ordered him ?in no uncertain terms? to burn legal opinion that doubted basis for 2003 invasion. During Tony Blair's time in office, Downing Street allegedly ordered former defence secretary Geoff Hoon to burn a secret memo that questioned the legality of the 2003 Iraq invasion. Hoon makes the bombshell claim in a new memoir.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy