Mount Juliet, TN

Mt. Juliet police investigating after shots fired from vehicle

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are investigating after reports of shots fired in a neighborhood Tuesday night.

At around 9:40 p.m., police said they received reports of a suspect shooting a “long gun” from a vehicle near Belinda Parkway and Rolling Meadow Court.

Residents were asked to shelter in place at that time.

Suspect airlifted following officer-involved shooting in Tennessee City

Minutes later, police reported that it appeared the shooter fled the area.

No injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Public Safety
