Mt. Juliet police investigating after shots fired from vehicle

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are investigating after reports of shots fired in a neighborhood Tuesday night.

At around 9:40 p.m., police said they received reports of a suspect shooting a “long gun” from a vehicle near Belinda Parkway and Rolling Meadow Court.

Residents were asked to shelter in place at that time.

Minutes later, police reported that it appeared the shooter fled the area.

No injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

