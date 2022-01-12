ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Midstate organization teaching importance of compassionate listening

By Ben Schad
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voB6T_0djDt2LY00

(WHTM) — You may know there is a movement to advocate for something called compassionate listening. It’s for people dealing with conflict in their everyday lives, but also about making leaders better leaders.

Locally, an organization called “Someone To Tell It To” does this work and on Tuesday night, abc27’s own Alicia Richards was happy to join them for their book launch at Startup Harrisburg.

Tom Kaden and Michael Gingerich are the founders and the authors of the three books so far. You can find their organization through the link here .

