Schiff responds to McCarthy's vow to remove him from committee

coastalbreezenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responds to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)...

Idaho8.com

Fact-checking Kevin McCarthy’s comments about the January 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters on Thursday, a day after he had announced he would not cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The committee had asked McCarthy to voluntarily provide information about topics including his conversations with then-President...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he'll strip Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of their committee assignments if Republicans take back the House.

Democrats have kicked two Republicans off committees this Congress. Here's his plan: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he plans to kick three Democrats off their committee assignments if Republicans win back the majority next year. In an interview with Breitbart, the GOP leader said his party would move to...
Adam Schiff
wfxb.com

McCarthy to Remove Democratic Lawmakers from Key Committee Assignments if Republicans Win Midterm Elections

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has vowed to remove three Democratic lawmakers from key committee assignments if Republicans win the chamber in the upcoming midterm elections. After Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona were removed from their committees last year for inflammatory rhetoric and posts, McCarthy said he would also remove Democratic Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell both of California and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from their committee assignments as well. Schiff and Swalwell serve on the House Intelligence Committee and Omar serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
The Week

Kevin McCarthy says he'll strip top Democrats of committee assignments if GOP takes control of House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is threatening to remove several prominent Democratic lawmakers from their committee assignments should Republicans take control of the chamber in the midterm elections, a move that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said would be "purely for retaliation reasons." McCarthy complained to Breitbart on Monday that...
Rolling Stone

Kevin McCarthy Is Now Pushing Conspiracy Theories About His Jan. 6 Committee Request

The Jan. 6 committee sent Kevin McCarthy a letter on Wednesday asking for the top House Republican’s cooperation. The committee has been regularly sending similar letters to figures in Trump’s orbit, Republican politicians, and other persons of interest for months. McCarthy thinks his letter is special, though. “This is a distraction because they don’t want people looking at what’s happening,” he told Fox & Friends on Thursday. “Is it a coincidence that they sent me the letter yesterday when it just came out that it was the highest inflation we’ve had in the last 40 years?” Yes, congressman, it was just a...
Seattle Times

Kevin McCarthy refuses interview request from Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — The House select committee scrutinizing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Wednesday formally requested an interview with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, taking the unusual step of calling the minority leader, who was in close contact with former President Donald Trump before, during and after the violence and has fought to shut down any investigation of the events.
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy hits out at CNN in testy exchange over his refusal to testify in January 6 probe

Kevin McCarthy mocked CNN after one of the network’s reporters asked if the House Minority Leader was covering up his role in the US Capitol riot.CNN"s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju asked Mr McCarthy why the public shouldn’t conclude he was trying to "hide something" and prevent the "facts from coming out".Mr McCarthy, who has rejected a January 6 select committee’s request for information, fired back it was a "great question", but before answering added in a knock on Mr Raju’s network"I hope that everything gets corrected at CNN, work through all that with the, your employees," Mr McCarthy said.CNN...
The Independent

Capitol riot committee requests information from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has asked House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to provide information about his conversations with former president Donald Trump during the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.Select committee chairman Bennie Thompson made the request to Mr McCarthy on Wednesday in a letter asking the California Republican to voluntary provide information to the committee’s probe into “the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack and issues relating thereto” and proposed that he meet with the committee on 3 or 4 February.“We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation...
Washington Times

Pelosi upbraids McCarthy for snubbing Jan. 6 committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday scolded Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee, saying he shirked his duty as a Congress member. “He has an obligation as we seek the truth to help with that, but up to the committee as to what...
Bakersfield Now

McCarthy declines participation in Jan. 6 committee investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced he has concluded not to participate in an interview with the House committee's investigation on the events of Jan. 6. In his official statement, McCarthy said:. This committee is not conducting a legitimate investigation as Speaker...
