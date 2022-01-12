ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

this gaming pcb is just so smol!

By phillip torrone
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe routed out this gamer bff for qt py boards. routing is just so much fun! this board is just 1.5″x2″ but we got the head phone jack and amp in there. the battery situation is still in flux, and we stuck a 1.69″ TFT footprint on the top in...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
designboom.com

the humanoid robot 'ameca' reacts to a nose poke like a real person

The UK-based robotics firm engineered arts unveils a video, giving a glimpse at its latest AI-driven humanoid robot dubbed ‘ameca’. presented as the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot, ameca reacts to a human waving finger. employing high-resolution cameras for eyes to scan the surrounding area, the robot can respond to the movements of the finger, while with a nose poke it seems to become upset.
ENGINEERING
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $250 for a limited time only

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcb#Circuit Boards#Gaming#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Pololu#Circuitpython 2022 Survey#Python 1
Liliputing

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a laptop with a built-in graphics tablet

Lenovo has been dabbling in the dual-screen laptop space for the past few years with the ThinkBook Plus line of devices. While previous models had E Ink displays on the screen that allowed you to closed the laptop’s lid and use it as an eReader or note-taking device, Lenovo’s next-gen ThinkBook Plus is something different.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Google Announces Slew Of New Android Features For 2022

Google has announced a slew of upcoming Android improvements that are slated for release in 2022. The company made the announcement as part of CES 2022, and the improvements look to significantly improve the overall experience of using Android, especially across multiple devices. rafapress/Shutterstock. Google released Android 12 in October...
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

Razer and Fossil Team Up for the Gen 6 Smartwatch

Razer and Fossil have united for a limited-edition smartwatch fit for anyone interesting in gaming or fitness. Washed in black stainless steel, the new collaboration sees Fossil’s Gen 6 Smartwatch outfitted with three Razer watch faces featuring analog, text and chroma, in addition to black and neon green interchangeable silicone straps. The 44mm waterproof (up to three ATM) watch also includes a touchscreen digital display, an upgraded heart rate sensor, an O2 sensor, customizable dials, 8 GB of storage and more. Additionally, the Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, which features speed, performance and power consumption upgrades.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to unlock the hidden trackpad on your iPhone and iPad

Apple usually does a good job at highlighting all the biggest features that the iPhone and iPad have to offer, but there are always smaller yet useful features that slip through the cracks -- like the hidden trackpad that lives within your keyboard on iOS. Usually when you're writing a...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Python
adafruit.com

Gamer BFF – QT Py mini gaming add-on

From ladyada – girls only want one thing – and thats a tiny lil console game emulator. this ‘gamer bff’ is something a QT Py can plug into – and provides a 1.3″ 240×240 TFT, 10 buttons, micro SD card, on/off switch and lipo charger. the buttons and backlight are handled by an AW9523 gpio expander. the large yellow rectangle is our 350mAh battery which will fit in the top half we think. only thing im still pondering: 8mm buzzer to make some kinda quiet beeps and bloops? or headphone jack which will give better quality audio but of course now you need wired headphones. can’t really fit both! sorta leaning towards the headphone jack. we think with the esp32 pico QT Py this could run quite a few emulators that have been ported over.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Tuesday #CircuitPython2022 Updates

A few more folks have written in to give us their thoughts about CircuitPython in 2022. Thank you everyone!. Matt Kojetin wrote a comment on the kick-off blog post. Here it is:. For 2022 I would like to see more information and tutorials on using the Wio and ESP32-S3-BOX. First,...
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

The Benefits Of Critiquing Your Own PCB Designs

In a recent retrospective video, [Phil] from Phil’s Lab goes through a number of his early PCB designs, to critique and comment on what he likes and doesn’t like in these designs. Even though it’s only been a few a few years, he founds plenty that’s wrong. From poor and inconsistent formatting in the schematic, to sloppy and outright broken PCB layouts. It’s a fascinating look at years of lessons learned.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Job Availability: NASA Web Modernization Lead #Space @NASA

The Applications and Platforms Services at the NASA Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) is seeking a highly qualified candidate to serve as the NASA Web Modernization Lead. This position leads the migration, consolidation, redesign, and continued transformation of the Agency website, NASA.GOV. Oversees the creation or upgrades of new and existing public websites; assessment and consolidation of existing public websites; and archiving and decommissioning out-of-date public websites.
EDUCATION
adafruit.com

1.2″ 4-Digit Stopwatch

Beautiful design and build from Jorge Mera, or 3DPuzzles as he goes by on Thingiverse. This 3-D printed stopwatch uses an Adafruit 1.2″ LED 4-Digit display. More details and Arduino code on the attached word document. I created this video to show you how this stopwatch works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXoiSQb2JJM&t=4s.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Some data entry for ESP32 Pretty Pins

Our PrettyPins project lets us create beautiful and, more importantly, *correct* pinout diagrams by drawing exactly what is connected to the EagleCad/Fritzing pins and defined in circuitpython or arduino. https://github.com/adafruit/PrettyPins. by cross-referencing all the names and io pins with a csv table of capabilities we can know for sure what...
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Advanced PCB Graphics With KiCAD 6 And Inkscape

There are many, many video tutorials about designing the functional side of PCBs, giving you tips on schematic construction, and layout tips. What is a little harder to find are tutorials on the graphical aspects, covering the process from creating artworks and how you can drive the tools to get them looking good on a PCB, leveraging the silkscreen, solder and copper layers to maximum effect. [Stuart Patterson] presents his guide for Advanced PCB Graphics in KiCAD 6.0 and Inkscape, (Video, embedded below) to help you on your way to that cool looking PCB build.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

QT Py ESP32 Pico V3 first revision complete!

Since we have the esp32-s2 and esp32-s3 QT Py’s designed, we thought there could be some use for a ‘plain’ ESP32 QT Py. Why, when the S2 and the S3 exist? well, first up the ’32 has BT classic. second, the S3 is still in an intermediate release state. third, while we can get an S2 SoC with built-in PSRAM, S3 doesn’t have it available yet. also, theres hundreds of projects for the ESP32 that already exist that could be implemented here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Cat feet for box #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Support might be required if the layer height is bigger than 50% of the nozzle diameter. Also depends on the power of your cooling fan. Or you could simply ignore the (a bit ugly) overhang and just clean it with a lighter like me. download the files on: https://www.prusaprinters.org/prints/99181-cat-feet-for-box Have...
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Four Channel Audio Passive Stereo Mixer #MusicTechnology #AdafruitLearningSystem @Adafruit @BlitzCityDIY

A new guide today in the Adafruit Learning System: Four Channel Audio Passive Stereo Mixer. In this project, you’ll learn how to build a passive mixer with four inputs and one main output to bring all of your audio devices together in perfect harmony. A passive mixer is an audio mixer that doesn’t require any power because it doesn’t have an amplifier. It’s a circuit of audio jacks with potentiometers that are wired up to let the audio input signals flow to an audio output.
COMPUTERS
Seeking Alpha

Unity Software Stock: Gaming Is Just The Beginning

Unity Software is not just a gaming company; it deserves a premium valuation based on a fundamentally superior business model. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Allen Greathouse as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy