ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

'Heart-wrenching': St. Claire nurse on omicron

By Mike Valente
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRwLM_0djDsZOV00

About five months after state and federal teams were first deployed to Saint Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, the administrative director of acute care nursing said she is worried about the recent escalation of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"What we're seeing is another surge yet again," said Courtney Hollingsworth, RN, MSN. "It's the fourth one that we've seen."

Governor Andy Beshear deployed the Kentucky National Guard this week to help overburdened hospitals. He said 445 National Guard troops would fan out to 30 health care facilities in the state.

As of now, St. Claire has not been identified as one of those facilities, but Hollingsworth said she believed the hospital would need additional support soon.

"It seemed like with the delta variant we more gradually went up and we were extremely pressed," Hollingsworth said. "This seems like it just shot up."

In late August, the Kentucky National Guard and a National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) team arrived at St. Claire, as the hospital was overwhelmed by a surge fueled by the delta variant.

"We aren't to that moment yet," Hollingsworth said. "But this is escalating very quickly."

St. Claire has 99 patients who are receiving care, according to a hospital spokesperson. The intensive care unit is full, with 14 patients. Of the 16 hospital patients with COVID-19, 12 are not fully vaccinated.

"I cannot express enough how heart-wrenching it is to hear patients that are getting ready to be put on a ventilator and struggling to breathe talk about how they wish they would've been vaccinated," Hollingsworth said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morehead, KY
Health
City
Morehead, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Morehead, KY
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Hospital#Covid#Rn#Msn#Ndms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy