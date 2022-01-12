ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the most popular Mississippi boy names from the 1970s

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Canva

Most popular boy names in the 70s in Mississippi

Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era.

Bob Dylan’s hits certainly put a spotlight on the name Dylan. Fans of Corey Baker on the late 1960s to early 1970s sitcom “Julia” might have been compelled to put Corey (or the other popular variation, Kory) on their son’s birth certificates. People who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Micah, while other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade such as Jamey Sheridan or Ricky Nelson.

Keep reading to see if any familiar boys’ names (or your own!) made our list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txZcY_0djDrM8500

Unsplash

#50. Antonio

Antonio is a name of Spanish origin meaning “priceless one”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 860

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#129 most common name, -67.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #82

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 33,023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0djDrM8500

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#49. Keith

Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 914

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#355 most common name, -91.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,737

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjjJF_0djDrM8500

Pixabay

#48. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 946

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#408 most common name, -93.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,778

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MS6Ic_0djDrM8500

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#47. Rodney

Rodney is a name of English origin meaning “island near the clearing”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 968

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 67 (#404 (tie) most common name, -93.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #73

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 37,409

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bp61R_0djDrM8500

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#46. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 968

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 171 (#195 (tie) most common name, -82.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,515

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVl5N_0djDrM8500

Pexels

#45. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 973

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 39 (#537 (tie) most common name, -96.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 68,301

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FVZg_0djDrM8500

rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#44. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 992

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,112 (#11 most common name, +12.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 140,406

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0djDrM8500

Pixabay

#43. Jeffery

Jeffery is a name of German origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,007

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 73 (#381 (tie) most common name, -92.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #66

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,551

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocwdb_0djDrM8500

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#42. Bobby

Bobby is a name of German origin meaning “bright fame”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,027

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#332 most common name, -91.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #92

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 28,888

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGGPZ_0djDrM8500

Unsplash

#41. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,044

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#305 most common name, -90.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 82,475

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxLeP_0djDrM8500

Canva

#40. Tony

Tony is a name of Latin origin meaning “priceless one”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,080

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#287 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #78

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 35,590

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx1i2_0djDrM8500

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#39. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,086

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 216 (#162 (tie) most common name, -80.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,754

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZZlb_0djDrM8500

Pixabay

#38. Jimmy

Jimmy is a name of English origin meaning “supplanter”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,089

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#373 most common name, -93.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #98

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 26,888

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grcWT_0djDrM8500

Philippe Put // Flickr

#37. Johnny

Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,113

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#266 most common name, -89.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #86

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 31,836

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkl9q_0djDrM8500

Canva

#36. Billy

Billy is a name of English origin meaning “resolute protection”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,134

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#373 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #81

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 33,077

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0djDrM8500

Canva

#35. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,141

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133 (#243 most common name, -88.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 136,498

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uh5WH_0djDrM8500

Pexels

#34. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,261

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 163 (#206 most common name, -87.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 107,880

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P33IM_0djDrM8500

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#33. Derrick

Derrick is a name of Danish origin meaning “the people’s ruler”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,291

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 214 (#165 most common name, -83.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #83

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 32,719

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#32. Terry

Terry is a name of German origin meaning “power of the tribe”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,329

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104 (#293 most common name, -92.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,358

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320ccJ_0djDrM8500

Pixabay

#31. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,341

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 766 (#37 most common name, -42.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 278,010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL0uN_0djDrM8500

Canva

#30. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,370

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105 (#290 most common name, -92.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 48,306

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DOvl_0djDrM8500

Philippe Put // Flickr

#29. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,394

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 601 (#54 most common name, -56.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 107,996

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wq0QV_0djDrM8500

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#28. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,413

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 230 (#155 most common name, -83.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 91,309

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJH8V_0djDrM8500

Canva

#27. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,448

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 137 (#234 (tie) most common name, -90.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 194,442

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtvMU_0djDrM8500

Pixabay

#26. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,468

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#332 most common name, -93.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,965

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq3FM_0djDrM8500

PxHere

#25. Jeremy

Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,478

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 335 (#103 most common name, -77.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 139,357

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzyRl_0djDrM8500

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#24. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,542

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 113 (#277 most common name, -92.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 58,112

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1gw6_0djDrM8500

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#23. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,572

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#237 (tie) most common name, -91.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 115,646

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEfp9_0djDrM8500

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#22. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,617

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 600 (#55 (tie) most common name, -62.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,582

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rk2t6_0djDrM8500

Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#21. Marcus

Marcus is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,676

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 333 (#105 most common name, -80.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #71

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 39,349

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlY7X_0djDrM8500

Negative Space

#20. Willie

Willie is a name of English origin meaning “resolute”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,809

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#266 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #115

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 23,716

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Zqik_0djDrM8500

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#19. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,850

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 258 (#138 most common name, -86.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 188,214

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uNZ1_0djDrM8500

Pexels

#18. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,870

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#124 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 111,551

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1Qfo_0djDrM8500

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#17. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,147

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 758 (#39 most common name, -64.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 186,901

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9xR_0djDrM8500

Pixabay

#16. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,147

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 260 (#137 most common name, -87.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,920

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZbVd_0djDrM8500

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#15. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,153

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 256 (#139 (tie) most common name, -88.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 211,608

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KT1gw_0djDrM8500

Unsplash

#14. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,247

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 193 (#179 most common name, -91.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 322,870

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKBk5_0djDrM8500

Canva

#13. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,488

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 275 (#130 most common name, -88.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 212,422

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T52PE_0djDrM8500

Canva

#12. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,496

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 916 (#19 most common name, -63.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,939

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLhjj_0djDrM8500

Canva

#11. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,711

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#86 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 181,367

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uk4m0_0djDrM8500

Unsplash

#10. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,845

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 583 (#57 most common name, -79.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 174,951

Canva

#9. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,480

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 821 (#31 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 163,117

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTtV4_0djDrM8500

Peakpx

#8. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,242

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 802 (#33 most common name, -81.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 446,004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlAl5_0djDrM8500

Unsplash

#7. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,276

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 362 (#98 most common name, -91.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 462,954

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yo5yC_0djDrM8500

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#6. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,801

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,199 (#1 most common name, -54.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 283,588

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fvvy_0djDrM8500

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#5. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,180

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 816 (#32 most common name, -84.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 397,452

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msesw_0djDrM8500

Capable97 // Shutterstock

#4. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,395

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,831 (#3 most common name, -66.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 402,879

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VA4n_0djDrM8500

Canva

#3. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,727

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,206 (#9 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 475,669

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsBeK_0djDrM8500

Burst

#2. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,483

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,176 (#10 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 707,737

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpKzx_0djDrM8500

PxHere

#1. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,071

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,860 (#2 most common name, -77.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 444,982

