MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There have been nights over the last few weeks the Timberwolves haven't needed all of their big three to win easy games against Oklahoma City and Houston. On Thursday, against a Memphis team that had won 10 straight coming in, the Wolves got almost nothing in terms of offensive production from their bench and needed every bit the trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards could give them.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO