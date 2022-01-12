Video shows Bronx bodega assault; suspects used hammer, firearm in attack: NYPD
VAN NEST, the Bronx — A pair shoved a man, attacked him with a hammer and fired a gun inside a Bronx bodega Dec. 26, police said Tuesday.
The incident was caught on video, which was sent out by the NYPD.
At about 9:55 p.m., the pair — a man and a woman — started arguing with a 50-year-old man inside the Morris Park Avenue bodega. When the dispute escalated, the woman showed a hammer and began hitting the victim in the head, police said.
While she continued to attack the victim, the man with her took out a firearm and shot it once, striking the side of the store.
The victim received stitches at a nearby hospital, police said.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
