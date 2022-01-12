ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants Eventually Get It Right and Fire Joe Judge

By John Jastremski
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(01:41) — Why firing Judge was the right call. (02:52) — Heifetz on why embarrassment and the GM search led to this decision. (07:05)...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Spotify Greenroom#Ringer#Gm
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bill Cowher on Steelers-Chiefs NFL Wild Card Playoff game: 'I expect this game to be a lot closer'

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning, John Elway News

A long and arduous court filing involving the Denver Broncos ownership situation has finally come to a close. On Tuesday, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. cannot buy back any portion of the team as part of a right to first refusal agreement.
NFL
NBC Washington

Report: Peyton Manning, John Elway to Bid on Broncos in Separate Groups

Report: Manning, Elway to bid on Broncos in separate groups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. John Elway helped bring Peyton Manning into the Denver Broncos organization back in 2012. Ten years later, the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks reportedly will be competing against one another to buy the team.
NFL
Awful Announcing

Rachel Nichols has officially left ESPN after reaching a settlement with the network over the year left on her contract

Months after her last appearance on ESPN, Rachel Nichols is now officially gone from the network. In August, ESPN pulled Nichols from NBA programming and canceled her show The Jump, which was later replaced by the Malika Andrews-hosted NBA Today. That came after a July New York Times piece detailing the comments Nichols made to LeBron James advisor Adam Mendelsohn on a July 2020 phone call from her hotel room, with those comments (about Maria Taylor, ESPN’s diversity record, and ESPN’s plan to replace Nichols with Taylor on NBA Finals coverage) recorded on a video feed for her show that was still running. Those comments then were recorded off ESPN servers by an ESPN employee, and they were passed around inside and outside ESPN.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

The Bucs Signed A Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ receiving corps has really taken a hit over the past few months, which is unfortunate because the playoffs are around the corner. With Chris Godwin out due to a torn ACL and Antonio Brown no longer on the roster, the Buccaneers will rely heavily on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Interviewed Former NFL Head Coach On Wednesday

The Bears continued their coaching search on Wednesday, this time with a Super Bowl winner. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. “Bears interviewed former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson for their head-coaching job today,” Schefter reported. Adding the team also spoke to Browns...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy