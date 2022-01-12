Topekans encouraged to pre-register for COVID-19 testing
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is encouraging Topeka residents to pre-register for COVID-19 testing to help speed up the process.
This came in a Facebook post from the SCHD which encouraged Topekans to pre-register for COVID-19 testing to save time at the drive-through locations at 500 Tuffy Kellogg Dr. in Hummer Sports Park and the Walmart at 2630 SE California Ave. To pre-register, go to the SCHD testing page here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
