Topekans encouraged to pre-register for COVID-19 testing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is encouraging Topeka residents to pre-register for COVID-19 testing to help speed up the process.

This came in a Facebook post from the SCHD which encouraged Topekans to pre-register for COVID-19 testing to save time at the drive-through locations at 500 Tuffy Kellogg Dr. in Hummer Sports Park and the Walmart at 2630 SE California Ave. To pre-register, go to the SCHD testing page here .

