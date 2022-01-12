ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schiff responds to McCarthy's vow to remove him from committee

 3 days ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responds to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)...

POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he'll strip Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of their committee assignments if Republicans take back the House.

Democrats have kicked two Republicans off committees this Congress. Here's his plan: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he plans to kick three Democrats off their committee assignments if Republicans win back the majority next year. In an interview with Breitbart, the GOP leader said his party would move to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Channel 3000

Fact-checking Kevin McCarthy’s comments about the January 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters on Thursday, a day after he had announced he would not cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The committee had asked McCarthy to voluntarily provide information about topics including his conversations with then-President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol on Wednesday issued a subpoena to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. In its letter to McCarthy, R-Calif., the committee said that he was reportedly in communication with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former President Donald Trump ahead of the events of Jan. 6. The panel said he allegedly advised them about plans to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Kevin McCarthy lashes out at ‘illegitimate’ Jan. 6 committee — says he'll refuse to testify

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., listen during a press conference ahead of the House select committee on the January 6th attack starting their first hearing with Capitol Hill police witnesses on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Congress’ Jan. 6 Committee Wants Testimony From House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Congress’ Jan. 6 committee has asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to voluntarily provide testimony in their investigation. In a letter sent to McCarthy on Wednesday, committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) said investigators were seeking his cooperation on “a range of critical topics,” including his communications with former President Donald Trump and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “before, during, and after” the attack on the Capitol. This includes, Thompson noted, a “very heated conversation” he had with Trump “as the riot was taking place.” The letter explained that investigators were looking to ascertain the then-president’s “state of mind” from a colleague who admitted to repeated “one-on-one” interactions with him. “We also must learn about how the President’s plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election,” the letter read. McCarthy is the third House Republican requested to give testimony on his communications around Jan. 6, following Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Scott Perry (R-PA).
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

GOP will kick Ilhan Omar off committees if they take House in 2022

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he plans to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and other Democrat lawmakers off of their current committee assignments if Republicans gain a majority in the House of Representatives after the 2022 elections. McCarthy revealed his plans in a not-yet-released December interview with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

McCarthy: I’ll boot Dems off committees if GOP wins House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) confirmed Monday that he plans to remove three high-profile Democrats from their committee positions if Republicans take back the chamber this November and he wins the Speaker’s gavel the following January. In an interview with Breitbart, McCarthy vowed to kick Chairman Adam Schiff...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

McCarthy names Rep. Mike Turner as top Intelligence Committee Republican

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday appointed Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, as ranking member of the Intelligence Committee. The committee needed a replacement after Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., an ally of former President Donald Trump, announced this year that he will be leaving Congress to become the CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Kevin McCarthy Is Now Pushing Conspiracy Theories About His Jan. 6 Committee Request

The Jan. 6 committee sent Kevin McCarthy a letter on Wednesday asking for the top House Republican’s cooperation. The committee has been regularly sending similar letters to figures in Trump’s orbit, Republican politicians, and other persons of interest for months. McCarthy thinks his letter is special, though. “This is a distraction because they don’t want people looking at what’s happening,” he told Fox & Friends on Thursday. “Is it a coincidence that they sent me the letter yesterday when it just came out that it was the highest inflation we’ve had in the last 40 years?” Yes, congressman, it was just a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Pelosi upbraids McCarthy for snubbing Jan. 6 committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday scolded Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee, saying he shirked his duty as a Congress member. “He has an obligation as we seek the truth to help with that, but up to the committee as to what...
CONGRESS & COURTS

