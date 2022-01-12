ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teddy Balkind’s Death Prompts Thousands To Sign Petition Supporting Mandatory Neck Guards For Hockey Players

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Days after a teenager was killed during an ice hockey game in Connecticut , thousands of people are calling for changes to the sport.

More than 56,000 people have signed a Change.org petition that supports making neck guards mandatory for U.S. hockey.

Last Thursday, 16-year-old Teddy Balkind fell to the ice in Greenwich, then was cut on the neck by another player’s skate.

He died at the hospital.

